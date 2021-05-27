Cancel
Frisco, NC

Frisco man arrested on drug charges

By Outer Banks Voice
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Dare County Sheriff’s Department) On May 26, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Dare County Sheriff Deputies working the C District served a warrant on an individual for Possession of Methamphetamine, 2 counts, near 54777 Hwy 12, Frisco, NC. While serving the warrants, the Deputies recovered and seized an amount of Cocaine...

Frisco, NC
Dare County, NC
Dare County, NC
