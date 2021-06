Those looking to drink more water would be wise to invest in a glass water bottle. They are odorless and chemical-free, so they won't change the taste of your favorite drinks. They're also made with thick glass and typically are offered with a protective sleeve, so they're not as fragile as you might assume. But not all glass water bottles are made the same. Features between bottles vary greatly, from different types of carrying handles, lid seals, and carrying capacities. So to help you choose the best glass water bottle for all your drinking needs, we put together a list of our favorites below.