Autonomous flight specialist Merlin Labs emerges from stealth with $25M funding

With only 5% of the moon’s surface explored, Lockheed Martin (Bethesda, M.D., U.S.) and General Motors (GM, Detroit, Mich., U.S.) have teamed up to design the next generation of lunar rovers, capable of transporting astronauts across farther distances on the lunar surface. Unlike the Apollo days when the rovers only traveled four miles from the landing site, both companies note that NASA’s Artemis astronauts will go farther and explore more of the moon’s surface than ever before to conduct critical scientific research — to do this, they’re going to need some serious wheels.