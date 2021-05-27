Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Autonomous flight specialist Merlin Labs emerges from stealth with $25M funding

By Ishveena Singh
dronedj.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerlin Labs CEO Matthew George is no fan of remote piloting. His eyes are set on the prize: to enable any aircraft to fly safely without a human on board. After all, no one wants a huge chunk of metal hurtling through the sky, as it would if the aircraft were to lose contact with a remote pilot.

dronedj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Robotics#Private Sectors#Stealth#Technology Development#Software Systems#Commercial Aircraft#Software Development#Google Ventures#First Round Capital#Dynamic Aviation#Autonomous Flight#Highlights Merlin#Flight Trials#Unique Aircraft Systems#Remote Piloting#Hardware#Multiple Aircraft Types#Missions#Investing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseHigh Performance Composites

Lockheed Martin, General Motors team up to further lunar exploration with autonomous moon rover design

With only 5% of the moon’s surface explored, Lockheed Martin (Bethesda, M.D., U.S.) and General Motors (GM, Detroit, Mich., U.S.) have teamed up to design the next generation of lunar rovers, capable of transporting astronauts across farther distances on the lunar surface. Unlike the Apollo days when the rovers only traveled four miles from the landing site, both companies note that NASA’s Artemis astronauts will go farther and explore more of the moon’s surface than ever before to conduct critical scientific research — to do this, they’re going to need some serious wheels.
EconomySpaceNews.com

Climavision emerges from stealth mode with $100 million for weather intelligence network

TAMPA, Fla. — Private equity firm TPG has poured $100 million into weather services startup Climavision, which will marry satellite and terrestrial radar observations to improve climate intelligence. Louisville, Kentucky-based Climavision emerged from stealth mode June 2 after being borne out of Enterprise Electronics Corporation, a 50-year old U.S. supplier...
NFLTechCrunch

Jeeves emerges from stealth with $131M in debt and equity and a16z as a lead investor

The $31 million in equity consists of a new $26 million Series A and a previously unannounced $5 million seed round. Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) led the Series A funding, which also included participation from YC Continuity Fund, Jaguar Ventures, Urban Innovation Fund, Uncorrelated Ventures, Clocktower Ventures, Stanford University, 9 Yards Capital and BlockFi Ventures.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Northrop Grumman maritime autonomous system surpasses 40,000 flight hours

Northrop Grumman’s autonomous high-altitude, long-endurance Broad Area Maritime Surveillance-Demonstrator system surpassed 40,000 flight hours during a routine mission in the U.S. Central Command area of operations April 13, 2021. “This milestone in the BAMS-D program demonstrates Northrop Grumman’s commitment to delivering critical capabilities to our customers that provide an advantage...
Aerospace & Defenseuasweekly.com

Volocopter and Near Earth Autonomy Partner on Autonomous Flight Capabilities for the VoloDrone

Near Earth Autonomy and Volocopter’s VoloDrone team announced today that they will partner to test Near Earth Autonomy’s autonomous flight technology on Volocopter’s electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) VoloDrone aircraft. As leaders in the eVTOL and autonomy industries respectively, Volocopter and Near Earth Autonomy will combine and apply their expertise to further autonomous urban air mobility (UAM). Together they plan to demonstrate their progress in a Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) Capability Demonstration in Munich in 2022.
Technologysingularityhub.com

Google-Funded Startup Merlin Labs Will Soon Fly 55 Autonomous Planes

Self-driving cars are taking longer to come to market than initially predicted by industry insiders, as a New York Times article highlighted this week. Indeed, it turns out that having a complex, interconnected set of cameras, sensors, lidar, and software safely navigate a vehicle through busy streets is a lot harder than we thought it would be.
Aerospace & Defensetechxplore.com

Merlin Labs develops autonomous 55-craft King Air fleet

Inspired by a close encounter with a fellow aircraft during his years as a novice pilot, Merlin Labs founder Matt George found himself drawn to the idea of applying ground transportation safety methods to air traffic. Now, two-and-a-half years later, his company has announced a collaborative effort with Dynamic Aviation to develop a 55-aricraft fleet capable of autonomous flight.
Aerospace & DefenseCNET

Google-backed Merlin Labs reveals autonomous plane technology

Meet Merlin Labs, a company that's remained in the shadows until now. On Wednesday, the company emerged from "stealth mode" to introduce itself, thanks to a successful funding round for its autonomous plane technology. Merlin Labs isn't actually building a physical plane, flying car or eVTOL -- but instead is eyeing totally autonomous technology for aircraft to fly itself. You have to click the video above, because it's spooky to see the flight gear move of its own accord.
FIFAcrunchbase.com

Exclusive: Gaming-Focused Payments Platform Tiv Emerges From Stealth With $3.5M In Funding

Tiv, a payments platform for gamers, emerged from stealth this week, announcing a $3.5 million seed round led by 4490 Ventures. The Chicago-based startup, which is pre-revenue, will provide users with a virtual and physical payments card, and let them link their cross-platform gaming through Tiv. The platform will then capture the time they spend gaming and various other endgame achievements. The app not only showcases those achievements to the user, but for every hour played, their cardholder reward rate increases.
Macon, GAmercer.edu

SEI Lab, partners provide ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity for zero-gravity flight

ATLANTA – Atlanta International School (AIS) 11th grade honors student Kayley Walker recently participated in a zero-gravity flight at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Walker was chosen as a Spotlight Scholar through a collaboration among the Hines Family Foundation (HFF), Atlanta International School, Mercer University STEM Education and Innovation (SEI) Lab and the Georgia Space Grant Consortium.
Aerospace & Defensenaval-technology.com

Royal Navy tests control of autonomous boat from land

The Royal Navy has tested the navigation of an autonomous stealth boat in Solent, controlling it remotely from land for the first time. The autonomous boat, called MADFOX (MAritime Demonstrator For Operational eXperimentation), was controlled by two sailors using a laptop and tablet at the waterfront command post at Browndown Beach in Gosport.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (Defense) Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Metal Shark, Meteksan, Lockheed Martin, Maritime Robotics, M Ship

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Unmanned Surface Vehicles (Defense) - Thematic Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are AutoNaut, Atlas Elektronik UK, Austal US, BAE Systems, Bollinger, CASC,CSIC, ECA, Elbit Systems, Fincantieri, Gibbs&Cox, HII, Ixblue, Kongsberg, L3 ASV,Leidos, Leonardo, LIG Nex1, Liquid Robotics, Lockheed Martin, Maritime Robotics, M Ship, MARTAC, Metal Shark, Meteksan, Rafael, Sea Kit, SeaRobotics, Saildrone, ST Engineering, Teledyne Marine, Textron, Thales, WAM-V Marine Advanced Robotic, Yunzhou, Zycraft.
Economygasgoo.com

DiDi Autonomous Driving said to close over $3 million funding round

Shanghai (Gasgoo)- DiDi Autonomous Driving, the self-driving technology arm of Didi Chuxing (DiDi), is about to raise over $300 million, of which $200 million will be invested by GAC Group, according to a local media outlet. Photo credit: DiDi. The new funding will value DiDi Autonomous Driving higher than Chinese...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

LyondellBasell, Dow, Nova Chemicals announce $25M circular plastics fund

Houston oil refiner and chemical company LyondellBasell, Michigan’s Dow and Calgary-based Nova Chemicals said Wednesday that they have established a fund to help finance the recovery and recycling of polyethylene and polypropylene in United States and Canada. The companies have invested an initial $25 million in the Closed Loop Circular...