After piloting Tap to Phone in more than thirty countries, Visa (NYSE:V) today announced its first Tap to Phone pilot in the United States. Visa is touching down in Washington, D.C., one of the U.S. cities with the highest percentage of Black-owned small businesses (SMBs) to launch Tap to Phone and deliver resources and education via Visa Street Teams as part of Visa’s goal to digitally-enable 50 million SMBs. Washington, D.C. is the first stop on Visa’s six-city SMB revitalization initiative, which also includes Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami.