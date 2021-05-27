Cancel
Teddy Sinclair, Formerly Natalia Kills, Loses NYC Apartment in ‘5 Alarm Gas Fire’

By Jacklyn Krol
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Teddy Sinclair (the musician formerly known as Natalia Kills) and her husband Willy Moon's apartment burned down in a fire this past weekend. On Tuesday (May 25), Sinclair and Moon shared photos and videos from the scene of the fire on their band Cruel Youth's Instagram account. Sinclair wrote that...

