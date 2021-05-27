Teddy Sinclair, Formerly Natalia Kills, Loses NYC Apartment in ‘5 Alarm Gas Fire’

Share on facebookShare on twitterShare on LinkedinShare on whatsappShare on emailPrint this story. NEW WINDSOR, NY - New Windsor FD responded to a structure fire at 24 Ruscitti Road on May 24th. Command requested a second-alarm to be transmitted, sending City of Newburgh FD to the scene with an engine, Vails Gate with a Ladder and Good-Will with an engine. The fire building was on the property of A & R Concrete. Smoke was seen from the roadway on arrival. New Windsor had three lines stretched, Vails Gate set up their ladder and was in operation. New Windsor PD blocked off the road during the incident. Deputy Orange County Fire Coordinator 36-15 was at the scene. Central Hudson was called for a power cut. New Windsor EMS stood by at the scene. New Windsor PD ID Unit and Detectives were at the scene taking pictures and interviewing people at the scene. The fire is under investigation.