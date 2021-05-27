Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio State Officially Announces Hiring Of Seton Hall Assistant Coach Tony Skinn

By Andrew Lind
 11 days ago
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann announced on Thursday morning the hiring of Seton Hall assistant coach Tony Skinn, filling the void left by Terry Johnson when he accepted the same job at Purdue last month.

“We are really excited about the addition of Tony Skinn as an assistant coach,” Holtmann said in a statement. “Tony comes highly recommended from every level – NBA, college, AAU and high school. Tony was an outstanding player on a Final Four team and as a professional. He has developed a reputation in his coaching career as being a tremendous worker, he’s detailed oriented, builds excellent relationships with players and is an outstanding recruiter. He has strong ties in the DC Metro area and has worked with some highly successful high school, AAU and college programs. We can’t wait for him to get started.”

The 38-year-old Skinn played his college ball at George Mason, where he averaged 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from 2003-06 and led the Patriots to the Final Four as a senior. He spent six years playing professionally in Croatia, France, Italy, Germany, Israel and Ukraine, as well as for the Nigerian national team in the 2012 London Olympics.

After his playing days were over, Skinn became the athletic director at Paul International High School in Washington D.C. and served as an assistant coach for Nike Team Takeover, one of the nation’s premier AAU programs. He then spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech from 2015-18 before accepting a job at Seton Hall.

During his three seasons with the Pirates, Skinn primary worked with the guards and was widely considered the team’s best recruiter. He notably helped Myles Powell become a consensus All-American and Quincy McKnight develop into one of the nation’s best defenders during the 2019-20 season, which was ultimately cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The opportunity to come to a program like Ohio State is very unique, and I’m grateful that Coach Holtmann has given me this opportunity,” Skinn said. “As a fan of basketball, the Ohio State brand is second to none and I’m excited to get to work.

“This is a very good team and program, and I hope with the experiences that I had as a player and now as a coach, that I can make a big impact. I’m not too far removed from the process of being a player. I know the culture and the mentality of the day-to-day grind, and I can put myself in their shoes and help them become a better basketball player.”

