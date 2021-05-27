Cancel
Deshaun Watson Reportedly Expected To Skip Mandatory Minicamp In June

By Sean Pendergast
Houston Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texans' offseason Organized Team Activities (OTA's) continue this week, with a Thursday morning session that is open to a handful of media members. This will be the first look anybody outside the building is getting at the most bizarre roster assembled in team history, where the best player on the team is at home being sued by 22 women, and the group of players actually at the facility is about 50 percent brand new Texan employees.

