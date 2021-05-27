Chicago Fire spoilers: How did Chicago Fire season 9 end?
Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas warned us a “life-altering” finale was coming and the Chicago Fire season 9 finale definitely lived up to that promise. In the closing hour of the season, “No Survivors,” we saw one member of 51 pondering a career change, witnessed a jaw-dropping Brettsey development, celebrated another couple’s big news, watched as sparks were reignited between a pair of old flames and found the lives of several beloved members of 51 hanging in the balance in a finale sequence that is sure to have fans talking all summer long!onechicagocenter.com