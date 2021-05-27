Cancel
Chicago Fire spoilers: How did Chicago Fire season 9 end?

By Cody Schultz
Cover picture for the articleChicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas warned us a “life-altering” finale was coming and the Chicago Fire season 9 finale definitely lived up to that promise. In the closing hour of the season, “No Survivors,” we saw one member of 51 pondering a career change, witnessed a jaw-dropping Brettsey development, celebrated another couple’s big news, watched as sparks were reignited between a pair of old flames and found the lives of several beloved members of 51 hanging in the balance in a finale sequence that is sure to have fans talking all summer long!

TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chicago Fire Showrunner Talks Casey's Future After His Big News And 'Clarity' About Feelings For Dawson

Chicago Fire delivered some potentially catastrophic news for none other than Matt Casey in Season 9, and the implications were bad enough that he (and fans) had reasons to worry that his head injury marked the end of his career with the CFD. In a stroke of very good luck, he learned that rather than the recent knock on his noggin taking him out of commission, the injury he sustained many years ago isn't going to be a factor in his future anymore. So, what does his future look like now? Fire showrunner Derek Haas talked with CinemaBlend about what's ahead for Casey in the final episodes of Season 9.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Fire’s Kara Killmer on Brett’s future in ‘very maturing’ season 9

Chicago Fire season 9 has been a challenging one for Sylvie Brett, and a massive one for Kara Killmer. So what could Wednesday’s season finale possibly hold?. Ahead of the final episode, One Chicago Center spoke to Kara about the status of the Brettsey relationship (don’t forget last week’s massive reveal), and her opinion on the divided fan reaction to a romantic involvement between Brett and Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer).
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Fire season 9, episode 15 synopsis and promo: A White-Knuckle Panic

The next Chicago Fire is all about characters moving forward in their careers, according to the information that’s been released by NBC about Wednesday’s episode. “A White-Knuckle Panic” is an interesting title for an episode that seems more celebratory. Now that Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) has made Lieutenant, Firehouse 51 has to figure out where she goes from here. Literally, since 51 already has its share of Lieutenants.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Is One Chicago Star Yaya DaCosta Exiting 'Chicago Med 'After Six Seasons?

Actress Yaya DaCosta has been acting since she was 11 years old. Throughout her career, she’s been in a handful of movies such as TRON: Legacy, The Butler, and even portrayed award-winning singer Whitney Houston in the Lifetime biopic Whitney. Yaya was also the first runner-up on Season 3 of Tyra Bank’s modeling competition show America’s Next Top Model.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Did Chicago Fire need Gabby Dawson for its big Brettsey moment?

Chicago Fire had its long-awaited Brettsey moment in Wednesday’s episode, but should it have had one more Dawsey scene first?. SPOILER ALERT: This article contains major spoilers for the latest Chicago Fire episode, “A White-Knuckle Panic.” You can catch up on the episode with our recap. This week Matthew Casey...
TV Seriesamicohoops.net

Fire Final Recap of Chicago: Whose Life Is in Jeopardy? Moreover, did Casey and Brett get together?

Fireman Derek Haas has promised us a cliffhanger, and in the 9th season, one team is undoubtedly dispatched to an underwater boat rescue squad. Severide, Cruz, Capp and Tony try to take a safety victim by limiting their escape routes if the boat crashes on top of them. Furthermore, they are out of flight, and the episode fades into black, and the water rises over their heads. Right on the coast, a worried Stella, Casey and Brett stare out at the lake, and for more than 22 minutes, the quartet was submerged.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chicago P.D. Ended Season 8 On Some Intense Cliffhangers, So What's The Plan For Season 9?

Warning: GIANT SPOILERS ARE AHEAD for the Season 8 finale of Chicago P.D., called "The Other Side." The eighth season of Chicago P.D. was intense from start to finish, and "The Other Side" proves that P.D. still knows how to end a season with a bang. In fact, the Season 8 finale ended on several bangs, with gunshots guaranteeing some cliffhangers that will leave fans wondering about the aftermath all summer. With Burgess' life still in the balance, Voight breaking bad all over again, Atwater and Ruzek coming to blows, and Upton proposing to Halstead for all the wrong reasons, there are a lot of questions that need answers, and showrunner Rick Eid has dropped a tease about where Season 9 currently stands.
Chicago, ILchatsports.com

Chicago Fire 0 vs CF Montreal 1: Quick & Dirty Recap

Here is your quick & dirty editorial-free recap of the Chicago Fire home match against ICF Montreal. The Fire lost 1-0. Stay tuned for more postgame coverage here on Hot Time In Old Town. In the meantime, join the conversation in the comments or on social media.
TV Seriesonechicagocenter.com

Chicago PD finale spoilers: Does Kim Burgess leave Chicago PD?

Heading into the Chicago PD season 8 finale, all eyes were on Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and understandably so. In the penultimate episode of the season, “The Right Thing,” Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller’s (recurring guest star Nicole Ari Parker) son found himself caught up in the Intelligence Unit’s latest case which quickly spiraled out of control. While working undercover, Miller’s son was killed by traffickers sending the team into overdrive on a hunt to bring down those responsible for his death.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Wait, Did Chicago Med's Season 6 Finale Say Goodbye To Those Two Major Characters Or Not?

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for the Season 6 finale of Chicago Med, called "I Will Come To Save You." Another season of Chicago Med has come to an end, and the Season 6 finale delivered the kind of cliffhangers that Med was unable to back in Season 5, but it didn't deliver the twists that viewers had every reason to expect were on the way. News broke weeks ago that Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta were leaving Med after six seasons, which seemingly meant that "I Will Come To Save You" would say goodbye to Natalie and April. After the events of the finale, however, I'm just confused as to whether or not that was really goodbye.
Chicago, ILHello Magazine

Chicago Fire teases 'shocking call' for Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide in season finale

Chicago Fire fans already know to expect a major cliffhanger at the end of the upcoming ninth season finale, but it looks like things may not end well for Kelly Severide. Show bosses have teased that we will see Kelly back in his scuba gear before the season ends. But now the latest official synopsis teases a dramatic conclusion that hints his oxygen supply may be tampered with or affected in some way.
TV SeriesCitizen Online

'NCIS' season 18 finale: Is this the beginning of the end?

The 18th season of "NCIS" ended with a bang. And, a few major questions. Instead of giving you a full episode summary, I wanted to look ahead. If you're an "NCIS" fan, you've probably already seen the season finale. If you haven't watched it yet, then there will be some spoilers mentioned. You've been warned.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Med season 6 finale synopsis and promo: I Will Come To Save You

The Chicago Med season finale airs this week, and NBC has released the initial details about the last episode of season 6. Wednesday’s finale is called “I Will Come To Save You,” and One Chicago fans know that it’s not just the end of the season, but the end of the road for Dr. Natalie Manning and April Sexton. Actresses Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta opted not to renew their contracts, so this episode will see both of their characters leave the show.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Here's Why Fans Think Season 9 Might Be Joe Miñoso's Last on 'Chicago Fire' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 9 finale of Chicago Fire. The fifth season of Chicago Fire brought about some major changes for Firehouse 51. Along with Stella Kidd, who got both an engagement ring and a promotion in Season 9, fans predicted that Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker), and Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) would be leaving the series following the Season 9 finale.