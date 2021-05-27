Tennis-Serena needs to be more creative, add variety to game – Wilander

SARATOGA SPRINGS — After a perfect 13-0 season in the Suburban Council, and Section II AA semi-finals win, Saratoga Varsity Boys’ Tennis Team advances to the finals. In a grueling match with a high heat index on Monday, June 7, Toga defeated Albany Academy with three singles wins and three doubles wins. The level of talent on both teams was also extremely high. In the 1st singles match, Nicholas Grosso fell behind in the 2nd set but was able to separate himself in the 3rd set and come away with the win against Will O’Brien. In the 2nd and 3rd singles matches, Andrew Blaha and Jackson Katusha, who were previously undefeated, lost to Dhev Jammula and Zain Magdon. In the 4th spot, Vincent Devito, a sophomore, defeated Theo Angelopoulos. There was another great win from eighth grader Liam Chartrand in the 5th spot, who defeated Nick DeMarco.