A plaque has appeared at the spot where the statue of slave trader Edward Colston was thrown into Bristol Harbour, marking the first anniversary of its toppling as part of the global resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.Installed by an anonymous group, the plaque was commissioned by an 18-strong group of self-styled guerilla historians, The Independent can reveal, and designed by Bristol based artist John Packer. It depicts the moment the statue was pulled from its plinth by anti-racism protesters. On its surface are the words: “At this spot, during world wide anti-racism protests, a statue celebrating the 17th...