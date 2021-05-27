Author Correction: Emergence and clonal expansion of in vitro artemisinin-resistant Plasmodium falciparum kelch13 R561H mutant parasites in Rwanda
In the version of this article initially published, affiliation 2 (Malaria Genetics and Resistance Unit, Institut Pasteur, Paris, France) was incorrect. The correct affiliation is ‘Malaria Genetics and Resistance Unit–Institut Pasteur, INSERM U1201, CNRS ERL9195, Paris, France’. Also, in the first sentence in the first paragraph of the fifth subsection of Results (‘Origins of the Rwandan Pfkelch13 561H haplotype and its relationship to other P. falciparum populations’), the first part of the sample description (“350 samples, comprising 25 Rwandan sequences and 10 Eritrean P. falciparum sequences generated for this study”) was incorrect. The correct text is “...340 samples, comprising 25 Rwandan P. falciparum sequences generated for this study...”. Finally, Fig. 1 was incorrect, and the number of worldwide isolates in the legend title (325) was incorrect. The corrected figure is presented here, and the correct number of worldwide isolates is 315. The errors have been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.www.nature.com