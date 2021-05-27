Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Bricks & Wood Prepare A New Balance 57/40 Collab

nicekicks.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Balance has established a cult following, in large part because of their large creative network. In the recent past, the Boston-based brand has worked with brands, boutiques, and other fashion labels that remain exclusive to them. One is these is partnerships is with the Black-owned South Central LA brand Bricks & Wood.

www.nicekicks.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#Brand Design#Fashion Design#Branding#Fashion Brands#The Bricks Wood#Accents#Hues#Speckled Laces#Pink#Green Suedes#Boutiques#Cream#Partnerships#Exclusive#Newbalance Com#Official Photos#West Coast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
ApparelSole Collector

Salehe Bembury Previews New Balance 2002R 'Water' Collab

Designer Salehe Bembury's "Peace Be the Journey" New Balance 2002R was one of the standout releases during a huge year for the brand in 2020, and it looks like the two will soon revisit the model with a new theme. Bembury previewed today a previously unseen New Balance 2002R in...
Designers & CollectionsRefinery29

With A New Collab, Brock Collection Is Bringing Regencycore To H&M

Two months after releasing its highly anticipated collaboration with London-based designer Simone Rocha, H&M is back with another covetable designer partnership. On Monday, the Swedish fashion brand — known for collaborating with the likes of Karl Lagerfeld, Maison Margiela, Commes des Garçons, Giambattista Valli, and more — announced L.A.-based label Brock Collection as its latest match-up. And given the rise in both cottagecore and Regencycore — trends that exhibit themselves in Brock Collection signatures like corsets, feminine frocks, and delicate florals — this collection, which lands on June 24, couldn’t arrive soon enough.
Designers & CollectionsComplex

BAPE Unveils New Collab Collection With M&M’s

A Bathing Ape has linked up with the revered candymakers at M&M’s for a special collaborative collection. The collection, which launches later this week, features an exclusive logo that combines the equally ubiquitous aesthetics of both the BAPE and M&M’s brands. Fans will also have a chance at securing pieces featuring a camo design inspired by the colors of M&M’s chocolate candies.
ApparelGear Patrol

New Balance's Commitment to the Color Gray

Nowadays, in the era of off-kilter collaborations and seemingly intentionally gaudy designer goods, the colors on a pair of sneakers appear chosen as to intentionally clash — well, at least to some eyes. In the same way moods can be assigned hues — calm and blue, anger and red, happiness and yellow — the overall aesthetic of a particular shoe elicits a response, too, and companies are carefully tweaking theirs to encourage transactions, or, at the very least, heighten the hype around a release. Collaborations between Nike and Sacai utilize nearly a dozen colors. Others rely on one tone but to a nauseating degree. For New Balance, however, gray — a hue that is historically drab — acts as a baseline and a tool for adding texture and interest.
ApparelSole Collector

South Central L.A. Inspires This New Balance Collab

New Balance has tapped Kacey Lynch, CEO and founder of the Black-owned L.A. apparel brand Bricks & Wood, for its latest sneaker collab. The result is a new iteration of the 57/40 inspired by South Central L.A.’s lifestyle. Green suede makes up a majority of this collaborative New Balance 57/40’s...
Apparelhypebeast.com

New Balance Has Your Summer Footwear Covered

As we begin to plan out our summer wardrobes, New Balance is making things in the footwear department a little easier with the release of its sneaker-come-sandal CRV-COVE 4205 hybrid, alongside a duo of more traditional looking open-toed sandals in the 3205 silhouette. Initially released last year as a Korea...
Japanjustfreshkicks.com

New Balance’s 2002R Surfaces in New “Beige” and “Cream” Colorways Overseas

New Balance’s revived 2002R silhouette continues to rollout in new colorways this month, this time making their debut overseas from New Balance Japan. Check out the new “Cream” and “Beige” colorways, coming stateside soon. New Balance’s retro rehash of the 2002r silhouette has been a success several months in, with...
Lifestylebelieveintherun.com

New Balance XC5KV5 Performance Review

RevLite RC midsole provides a lot of cushion for a high-end spike. Socks are required unless you want to visit Blister City. MERCER: The New Balance XC5KV5 is an update on the beloved XC5KV4 bringing in a fresh and light new upper while sticking to the same midsole and outsole design.
ApparelSneakerFiles

New Balance 237 Available in Lemon and Sour Grape

Following the debut of the ‘Vintage Orange’ iteration, New Balance will drop another women’s 237 which comes highlighted in Lemon and Sour Grape. Looking closer, this New Balance 237 features a mixture of leather, suede, and mesh while accents of Lemon, Purple, Pink, and Light Blue run throughout. Following, the traditional large ’N’ logo lands on the sides while a Black rubber outsole finishes the look.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Frist Looks // SNS x New Balance 237

The resurgence of New Balance has been no accident. With a carefully curated list of collaborators, the Boston-based brand has propelled itself into back-to-back years of incredible success. For its latest joint effort, the New Balance returns to one of its stalwarts, Sweeden’s Sneakersnstuff, with this SNS x New Balance 237 “Snakeskin” continuing their storied partnership.
Designers & CollectionsELLE DECOR

The Memphis Group Gets the Hypebeast Treatment in a New Saint Laurent Collab

Maximalists and fashionistas unite: In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Memphis Milano, Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello is hosting a pair of shoppable exhibitions of the group’s most iconic works in the Saint Laurent Rive Droite concept stores in Los Angeles and Paris. The exhibit is the first of this scale with pieces available to purchase. What’s more—in a match made in design heaven—Saint Laurent has launched an accompanying Memphis-inspired capsule collection.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Vaulted and Arched Ceilings in Argentine Houses: Examples Using Brick, Wood, and Concrete

A vault is a constructive technique that is achieved by compressing the materials forming it together. While this technique has existed since the time of the ancient Romans, certain types of vaulted ceilings, such as the Catalan or Valencian timbral vault, only reached popularity in some areas of the world at the start of the 19th century thanks to their lost cost and ready availability. With the ability to span over 30 meters and add substantial height to structures, vaulted ceilings became a go-to for the construction of industrial spaces such as workshops, factories, and warehouses.
ApparelSneakerFiles

New Balance Unveils MADE 990 Version Series

New Balance will reintroduce the MADE 990v1, the first installment of the MADE 990 Version Series. The timeless 990 is approaching its 40th anniversary early next year, and New Balance will roll out a first-of-its-kind program to pay the legacy shoe homage. Furthermore, the New Balance MADE 990 Version Series will feature classic archival models that include the 990v1, v2, v3, and v4 that will launch throughout Summer and Fall.
Beauty & Fashionrespect-mag.com

Space Jam: A New Legacy Merch/Fashion Collabs Launch

Welcome to the Jam! Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, will roll out the largest Looney Tunes merchandise collection in decades ahead of the highly anticipated new Warner Bros. Pictures movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” releasing in theaters nationwide on July 16, 2021 and on HBO Max in the U.S. for 31 days from theatrical release. The all-star line-up of lifestyle products available around the globe will allow fans everywhere to join the jam and share the fun of the pop culture sensation. Starring basketball champion and global icon LeBron James alongside Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and the Looney Tunes Squad, the live-action/animated adventure is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. Collaborations with well-known global brands such as Nike Inc., Vilebrequin, Spalding, the Cotton On Group, and Moose Toys and capsule collections from UNINTERRUPTED, the athlete empowerment brand built by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, as well as a wide range of regional international partners, will let fans rule the court and enjoy the thrill of the game wherever they go.
RetailSneakerFiles

New Balance TWO WXY Available in Iridescent and Steel

The New Balance TWO WXY has started to release in a brand new color option. This pair combines Iridescent and Steel detailing. Designed for two-way players, the New Balance TWO WXY features a mid-cut build while constructed with FuelCell technology. Furthermore, we have Kinetic Stitch which provides the perfect amount of stretch on the upper. Across the panels and toe, we have iridescent detailing while the large ’NB’ logo features Navy. Lastly, we have Red accents and a semi-translucent rubber outsole.
ApparelSole Collector

Sneakersnstuff Adds Snakeskin to Its Next New Balance Collab

After kicking off the year with the made-in-England “Sports World” New Balance 920, global retailer Sneakersnstuff is officially announcing its next collaboration with the Boston-based athletic brand. This collab uses a new silhouette, 2021’s New Balance 237, as its base. The ‘70s-inspired model has been reworked by Sneakersnstuff with a...