The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice strongly supports the passage of Senate Bills 111 and 112, known as the “clean slate” bills. SB 111 would create an automatic expungement process for adult and juvenile charges that are eligible for mandatory expungement in place of the current system of requiring people to petition the State Bureau of Identification for expungement. Research has shown that, under the petition-based system, only a small fraction of people eligible for expungement ever obtain this important relief because of the costs involved and/or the lack of knowledge about or ability to complete the petition without an attorney. SB 111 would require the State Bureau of Identification to identify and expunge on a monthly basis those records eligible for automatic mandatory expungement. Initial estimates indicate more than 290,000 adults would benefit immediately from automatic expungement once it is fully implemented.