Renowned hypnotherapist Marczell Klein has introduced an entirely new, modernized approach to hypnotherapy. The LA-based hypnotherapist prefers to deliver quick, fast and efficient results to his clients rather than drawing them out over several sessions that they may not even need. Getting straight to the point, Klein has seen people eradicate the things that hold them back in life and instead, start anew. The dreams that he has helped people to manifest through their newly opened mind-state has solidified Klein’s love and passion for what he does while he continues to exceed client expectations. Inspired by Tony Robbins, he appreciates those who have come ahead of him to pave new paths for leaders in their field.