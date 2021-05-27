Hong Kong bans Tiananmen crackdown vigil for 2nd year

An organizer of the annual Hong Kong vigil to remember the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre was arrested on Friday. Ever since the massacre took place in 1989, Hong Kong citizens have gathered on June 4 every year to remember the hundreds—or possibly thousands—of protesters who were killed in Beijing by Chinese troops. But, for the second year running, Hong Kong has banned the vigil, and pro-democracy activist Chow Hang Tung was detained Friday. Chow is the vice chairwoman of the Hong Kong Alliance, which organizes the annual candlelit vigils, and a day before her arrest she posted on Facebook: “Turn on the lights wherever you are—whether on your phone, candles or electronic candles.” Chow told BBC News before her arrest: “I am prepared to be arrested. This is how Hong Kong is now. If you fight for democracy under an authoritarian regime, being arrested is unavoidable. Let it come. I am willing to pay the price for fighting for democracy.” Thousands of police officers have been posted around the city to stop any gathering from taking place.