Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Take Action-Packed River Adventure in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Trailer

NewsTimes
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has released a new trailer for Jungle Cruise, a swashbuckling action-adventure film based on the company’s theme park ride of the same name. Emily Blunt stars as Dr. Lily Houghton, an intrepid British researcher who is joined by a scientist (Édgar Ramirez) and her brother (Jack Whitehall) in searching for a mythical magic tree within the jungle. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays Frank, their stubborn boat skipper, guiding the group through all sorts of deadly river obstacles in a rundown barge. (Think the Millennium Falcon, but on water!)

www.newstimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dani Rovira
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Andy Nyman
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Jack Whitehall
Person
Michael Green
Person
Jesse Plemons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure#Disney Cruise#Rock Stars#Jungle Cruise Trailer#British#The Millennium Falcon#German#Premier Access#Heroes#Boat#Dr Lily Houghton#River#U S Theaters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Dwayne Johnson Movie ‘Jungle Cruise’ Hitting Theaters & Disney+ Premier This Summer

This just in, Disney’s Jungle Cruise will debut in theaters and Disney+ Premier on July 30. Dwayne Johnson revealed the news about his upcoming summer movie with Emily Blunt based on the popular Disney theme park attraction. Disney+ Premier means that the movie will be available for in-home purchase to Disney+ subscribers for $29.99 in those territories which have the streaming service.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Jungle Cruise’ latest Disney summer tentpole to get hybrid release

Reflecting ongoing uncertainty over when cinema-going worldwide will return to full force, Disney has set another hybrid release for one of its tentpoles and will launch Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in cinemas and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30. Johnson announced the news on social...
MoviesLas Vegas Herald

Dwayne Johnson's 'Jungle Cruise' releasing in July

Washington [US], May 14 (ANI): The much-awaited big-budget family adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt is coming to theatres and on Disney Plus on July 30 this year. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are sure to take you on a wild jungle ride with film 'Jungle Cruise' in July.
Indiana StateTor.com

Disney’s Jungle Cruise Looks Like an Indiana Jones-eque Adventure

Disney’s latest effort to capitalize on its park-based IP is a film based on its theme park ride, Jungle Cruise. The film is set to hit theaters (and as a premier offering on the studio’s streaming service, Disney+) in July, and ahead of that release, we’ve got a new trailer that shows off an Indiana Jones-like adventure featuring the Rock and Emily Blunt.
Moviesconventionscene.com

Jungle Cruise Official Trailer 2

This summer, join Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on the adventure of a lifetime. 🚢 Watch the new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise and see the movie in theaters or order it on Disney+ with Premier Access July 30. Additional Fee Required. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride,...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dwayne Johnson Offers New Jungle Cruise Clips While Responding To The Movie’s Release On Disney+

The amount of upcoming movies Dwayne Johnson has on his schedule is ridiculous. He is finally entering the DC Universe with Black Adam, which promises to be different than other superhero films, and he is always linked to the Fast and Furious franchise. Before those two projects though, The Rock’s Jungle Cruise is finally coming out this year, and Disney is preparing for a big hit, even giving the Disneyland ride a big makeover in anticipation of the new movie. Now, Johnson has offered new Jungle Cruise clips while responding to the movie’s release on Disney+.
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

NEW Trailer and Poster Released for Disney’s Jungle Cruise

NEW TRAILER RELEASED FOR DISNEY’S “JUNGLE CRUISE” STARRING DWAYNE JOHNSON AND EMILY BLUNT. COMING TO THEATERS AND ON DISNEY+ WITH PREMIER ACCESS JULY 30. This morning, Good Morning America gave fans an exclusive look at the new trailer for Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” and now the full trailer—bursting with thrills, laughs and surprises—is available, along with a new poster and images from the trailer. “Jungle Cruise” will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, July 30.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Super Action-Packed Trailer for Karen Gillan's GUNPOWDER MILKSHAKE

The first trailer has dropped for Karen Gillan’s upcoming film Gunpowder Milkshake, and this thing is loaded with some awesome and fun action-packed sequences! This flick looks like it’s gonna be a freakin’ blast! It seems like the film is going to feature one super exciting action-packed scene after another.
MoviesCollider

New Trailer for Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Has Strong 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Vibes

Disney has released a new trailer for Jungle Cruise, the classic park attraction film adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, for which metal band Metallica composed the official soundtrack. It sure sounds like a crazy ride, but the new trailer shows we are going to have a lot of fun at the heart of the Amazonian forest, which is more than we can expect from such a weird concept.
Moviesbbcgossip.com

4 Ways Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle Cruise Reminds Me Of Pirates Of The Caribbean

The new trailer for Jungle Cruise uses the anachronistic “Run Through the Jungle” for most of its run time. However, near the end of the trailer, the music shifts to an instrumental piece of music which sounds like just the sort of heroic action music a movie like this needs. The first trailer also included some great music that, if it is part of the movie, is going to fit perfectly. It’s possible this music isn’t part of the actual film; that happens a lot with trailers, but even if this music is just a hint of the kinds of things we can expect, it should be great. James Newton Howard is composing the music, so we can expect a killer score.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer Drops The Rock Into an Action Film Soaked In Eco Horror and Body Horror [Video]

I’m never all that surprised when a Disney film dabbles in horror, something they’ve been doing since Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs came out in 1937. Up until this point, Disney’s forthcoming Jungle Cruise – a film version of the popular Disney Parks boat ride – has looked like a generic action film. Today’s second trailer doesn’t really move the needle away from that sentiment, but it does inject the story with a bit of horror.
Moviesbbcgossip.com

New Jungle Cruise Trailer Debuts Characters, Monsters And Fun Banter Between The Rock And Emily Blunt

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney is ramping up its presence in theaters and at home, thanks to its slate of simultaneous releases through traditional theatrical presentations and Disney+ Premier Access. So now it’s time to start getting back into the swing of movies like Jungle Cruise heading our way, which means brand new trailers are in order to show off fresh and exciting details. And sure enough, with new monsters, characters, and banter between The Rock and Emily Blunt, this would-be blockbuster is ready to roar.