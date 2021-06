According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for KLA Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) was changed from Hold to Buy. KLA earned $3.85 in the third quarter, compared to $2.47 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of KLA shows a 52-week-high of $359.69 and a 52-week-low of $171.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $313.80.