Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

The Secrets of BBQ, With Rodney Scott and Lolis Elie

By Dave Chang
The Ringer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave and Chris are joined by legendary pitmaster Rodney Scott and food historian Lolis Elie to discuss the wonderful world of whole-hog barbecue. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS.

www.theringer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pitmaster#Stitcher#Rss#Food Drink#Bbq#Whole Hog Barbecue#Secrets#Hosts#Podcasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksOak Ridger

As barbecue booms, Black Southern pitmasters claim their rightful place

Rodney Scott was six when he realized barbecue was more than a meal. Growing up in small town Hemingway, South Carolina, he watched the grown-ups slow cook hogs — it was always a hog, and always whole. Near the end, the men would hoist the pig, which weighed as much as a teenage boy, and turn it over to expose the meat that had been slowly cooking 10 to 12 hours, absorbing the smoke that rose as fat dripped onto the coals.
Recipeslaparent.com

It’s Barbecue Season

When I imagine moments of iconic American childhood, I imagine fishing down by the creek with my father or standing alongside him as he patiently dispenses wisdom and tends the meat on the barbecue pit. I must imagine these scenes because my own father was not much for either of...
RecipesWashington Post

This smoked lemon and herb chicken recipe gives you bronzed, tender meat

Pitmaster Rodney Scott recommends smoking chicken at a temperature between 225 and 250 degrees, the classic low-and-slow range for barbecue. But it can take a long time to get your charcoal to drop to the proper temperature. The wait can begin to feel like a waste, not only of your time but of valuable heat. We decided to put the chicken on a grill heated to between 350 and 400 degrees, but to cook it several inches away from the smoldering coals. The technique produced a bird with beautifully bronzed and charred skin while cutting down on the cooking time.
RecipesSanta Cruz Sentinel

Barbecue recipe: Pitmaster Rodney Scott’s Rib Rub

South Carolina pitmaster Rodney Scott, who shares life stories and meat-smoking expertise in his new cookbook, “Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ” (Clarkson Potter, $30), adds light brown sugar to his rub for ribs and chicken. “That sweet-savory contrast is magical for me,” he says. He also adds MSG — monosodium...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Pit Master Rodney Scott Will Be Inducted Into This Hall Of Fame

In a recent announcement by the Barbecue Hall of Fame, Pit Master Rodney Scott will be induced into the honorary food society for 2021. According to the organization, the hall of fame "exists not only to recognize, document and preserve the heritage of barbecue, but also to educate others by identifying and honoring its evolving history and traditions." Joining Scott in this year's class are fellow inductees Ollie Gates and Meathead Goldwyn. Three individuals are selected for the honor each year. The 2021 class joins existing members that include Aaron Franklin, C.B. "Stubbs" Stubblefield, and Tuffy Stone.
Recipesoutvoices.us

Joe Morales shares his summer BBQ secrets

It’s that time of year again when I long for outdoor space so I can drag out my charcoal grill and cook up some meat. It’s BBQ season!. Barbecue is one of my favorite foods and one of my favorite techniques for cooking. The best part of grilling is that you get to work with smoke and fire plus you can experiment with so many techniques and flavors.
RecipesWashington Post

Black barbecue gets a long-overdue spotlight in two new books

As you page through “Black Smoke,” a trailblazing new volume that catalogues the contributions of Black men and women to American barbecue, you can’t help but notice how author Adrian Miller refrains from calling these historical figures “pitmasters.” More often than not, Miller identifies them as “barbecuers,” avoiding the trendy term first coined in the 20th century, which is often associated with modern cooks, usually White, who created a new class of smoked meats known as craft barbecue.
RecipesABC Action News

How to Grill BBQ Vegetables

Wood-Grilled Bruschetta with Fire-Blistered Tomatoes and Ricotta. Smoked guacamole. Ember-grilled sweet potatoes. Grilled Caesar salad. When one thinks of live-fire cooking, vegetables are often not top of mind. But should they be?. Marrying the art of grilling with the versatility of gorgeous seasonal produce and big flavor, “master griller” (Esquire)...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

10 BBQ Gifts for Dad

From seven-in-one grilling utensils to tea-Iinfused BBQ sauces, this list of BBQ gifts for dad is perfect for Father's Day. One standout from the list is Pig Out Pigless Bacon Seasonings, a plant-based seasoning that mimics the savory taste of bacon. The brand suggests sprinkling the bacon-flavored seasonings – which are gluten-free, zero-calorie, and animal-free seasonings – on everything from popcorn to fries and avocado toast for flavor.
Florida, MAtheberkshireedge.com

Annals of BBQ: Of swank and swagger

It’s May in the Berkshires and some of us are finally digging out that dusty grill or smoker from the far back corner of our garages. For me, every time I drag out my vintage red $5 Weber tag sale special, I instantly recall memories of that legendary tomahawk ribeye for Father’s Day that I single-handedly conquered, or that pasture-raised bone-in pork shoulder that just melted in my mouth after 8 hours of apple smoke. But most of the time, I reflect back on the days when I used to barbecue for a living. Long hours of prepping and hustling BBQ during the South Florida food truck craze in 2009-2010 was not as glamourous as Food Network depicts. I always smelled like I had come from a bonfire and every single article of clothing I owned was spotted with dry rub and grease. A small price to pay for a burgeoning pit master experiencing the rapid rise of a business he never anticipated starting.
Los Angeles, CAfoxla.com

Summer BBQ ideas with Holy Cow BBQ

LOS ANGELES - On Memorial Day, we take time to honor and respect the Armed Forces - those who have died and those who still serve our country. Memorial Day also marks the kick-off to BBQ season. Rob Serritella With Holy Cow BBQ stopped by Good Day LA to share some delicious BBQ recipes.
Recipeslifemadesweeter.com

BBQ Cauliflower Wings

This post may contain affiliate links. We receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase using our links. Please see our Privacy Policy for more details. These BBQ Cauliflower Wings are crispy, delicious and easy to make in the oven or air fryer. Made...
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Frank Family Vineyards to Host Fourth of July Backyard BBQ Celebration with Pitmaster Jack Arnold and Kow Cattle Company

(May 20, 2021; Napa Valley, Calif.)—Napa Valley’s iconic Frank Family Vineyards will host a flame-throwing, tong-flipping, one-of-a-kind virtual event this July 3 in celebration of Independence Day and the winery’s 28th anniversary. The Fourth of July BBQ Bash will feature BBQ Specialist, Backyard Pitmaster and Instagram Celebrity, Jack Arnold, who will host a cooking demonstration on Saturday, July 3 at 2:00 pm PST/ 5:00 pm EST. Viewers will learn how to grill various cuts of KOW Cattle Company’s family-farmed American Wagyu beef to perfection on a Big Green Egg charcoal grill. The event will be hosted by Proprietor Leslie Frank, Winemaker Todd Graff and.
Food & Drinksaymag.com

Knightfire BBQ Has the Meats

After three visits to Knightfire BBQ, the Searcy trailer owned and operated by Matthew Knight, I feel quite comfortable in putting it in my upper echelon of Arkansas barbeque. Knight’s mastery of smoking the full spectrum of meats has landed him and Searcy smack dab on the barbeque map. If you doubt me, just check out the picture of the glorious meat platter from a recent Friday afternoon lunch with friends.
RecipesGrosse Pointe News

Citrus Shrimp BBQ

This is a light and fresh dish that pairs perfectly with a hot day and the salad I made last week. Last week’s recipe was all about limes. This week has lots of lemons and orange zest. Together, you get the full citrus spectrum. The zest from all the citrus...
Recipesfromvalerieskitchen.com

Root Beer BBQ Sauce

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy. This rich and slightly sweet Root Beer BBQ Sauce is a classic choice for an old fashioned summer cookout. This versatile sauce is delicious slathered on everything from grilled chicken to ribs or burgers. I don’t know about you,...