The Secrets of BBQ, With Rodney Scott and Lolis Elie

It’s May in the Berkshires and some of us are finally digging out that dusty grill or smoker from the far back corner of our garages. For me, every time I drag out my vintage red $5 Weber tag sale special, I instantly recall memories of that legendary tomahawk ribeye for Father’s Day that I single-handedly conquered, or that pasture-raised bone-in pork shoulder that just melted in my mouth after 8 hours of apple smoke. But most of the time, I reflect back on the days when I used to barbecue for a living. Long hours of prepping and hustling BBQ during the South Florida food truck craze in 2009-2010 was not as glamourous as Food Network depicts. I always smelled like I had come from a bonfire and every single article of clothing I owned was spotted with dry rub and grease. A small price to pay for a burgeoning pit master experiencing the rapid rise of a business he never anticipated starting.