Cooperstown, NY

ZONING ENFORCEMENT OFFICER (Pa...

Daily Star
 14 days ago

ZONING ENFORCEMENT OFFICER (Part-Time) for the VILLAGE OF COOPERSTOWN The Village of Cooperstown, listed in the Glimmerglass Historic District on the National Register of Historic places, and a Certified Local Government, seeks qualified applicants for the position of part-time Zoning Enforcement Officer. Duties include explaining and interpreting the Village zoning ordinances to contractors and the general public, reporting to the various zoning boards and Village Board of Trustees, investigating complaints of violations, attending monthly meetings of the zoning boards and Board of Trustees, assisting the public in applying for zoning permits. Preference will be given to applicants with experience in municipal planning, zoning enforcement, historic preservation or related field. Ability to establish and maintain cooperative working relationships between the public and Village representatives is an essential component of this position. Compensation will be competitive and commensurate with experience. Please send resume, cover letter, and references to the Jenna L. Utter, Village Clerk, Village of Cooperstown, P.O. Box 346, Cooperstown, NY 13326 or by email to jutter@cooperstownny.org Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Any questions regarding this position should be directed to the Jenna L. Utter at 607-547-2411. Candidates must be Otsego County residents at the time of appointment. EOE.

City
Cooperstown, NY
Cooperstown, NY
