On Tuesday night was another stacked episode of WWE NXT. Two championship matches were clearly the headliners, as KUSHIDA would defend his NXT Cruiserweight Championship in the main event against Santos Escobar in a Best 2-out-of-3 falls matchup while Raquel Gonzalez would make her first defense of her NXT Women’s Championship against Mercedes Martinez. But that was not all for the show, as it was stacked with action from top to bottom. The NXT Champion Karrion Kross would start off the show facing Austin Theory as well. That match carries a lot behind it, as Theory and Johnny Gargano attempted to get their first shots in last week and even left Kross laying. As you could imagine, it would be a rude awakening for the member of The Way.