Villarreal, Europa League Winners
Musa and Ryan look back at a historic Europa League final, which saw Villarreal win their first major European trophy, and there’s lots of praise for Unai Emery after his fourth Europa League as a manager (14:35). Before that, there’s a quick chat about the managerial departures this week (05:19), as Antonio Conte, Christophe Galtier, and Zinedine Zidane left their posts at Inter, Lille, and Real Madrid, plus rumors of a Spurs return for Mauricio Pochettino. The news of Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus return broke after recording, but we’ll cover it on the next episode.www.theringer.com