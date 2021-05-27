Villarreal, Europa League Winners

It's been a long road, but the UEFA Europa League 2020-2021 final is set with Villarreal and Manchester United about to take on each other searching for the silverware at stake. The Spanish side will play its first European final in history, while the English giants seek a return to the good old glory days. Here, you'll find everything there is to know about this game, such as information, storylines, predictions, odds, and even how to watch it in the US.