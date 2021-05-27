Cancel
UEFA

Villarreal, Europa League Winners

By Musa Okwonga
The Ringer
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusa and Ryan look back at a historic Europa League final, which saw Villarreal win their first major European trophy, and there’s lots of praise for Unai Emery after his fourth Europa League as a manager (14:35). Before that, there’s a quick chat about the managerial departures this week (05:19), as Antonio Conte, Christophe Galtier, and Zinedine Zidane left their posts at Inter, Lille, and Real Madrid, plus rumors of a Spurs return for Mauricio Pochettino. The news of Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus return broke after recording, but we’ll cover it on the next episode.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Christophe Galtier
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Unai Emery
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europa League#Real Madrid#Juventus#European#Spurs#Inter#Lille#Hosts#This Week#Rumors
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
UEFA

Villarreal vs Manchester United: Predictions, odds, and how to watch UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Final in the US

It's been a long road, but the UEFA Europa League 2020-2021 final is set with Villarreal and Manchester United about to take on each other searching for the silverware at stake. The Spanish side will play its first European final in history, while the English giants seek a return to the good old glory days. Here, you'll find everything there is to know about this game, such as information, storylines, predictions, odds, and even how to watch it in the US.
UEFA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Europa League Final: Villarreal vs. Manchester United live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds, start time

Villarreal will meet Manchester United in the Europa League Final from the Stadion Energa Gdańsk. Villarreal is coming off an impressive 2-1 victory over Arsenal to advance to the final while Manchester United knocked out Roma by scoring 8 goals in both legs of their campaign. Ole Gunnar will be looking for his first piece of hardware since taking over Man United and you should expect a fantastic match between two clubs that are in great form heading into the final.
Soccerchatsports.com

Europa League winner Alberto Moreno shouts ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ on live Instagram stream as Villarreal star pays tribute to former side Liverpool after getting the better of rivals Manchester United in the final

Alberto Moreno showed old rivalries never die by sending a message to Liverpool fans after getting the better of Manchester United in the Europa League final. The Spaniard was a second half substitute for Villarreal and scored in the penalty shoot-out as they overcame United to lift their first ever major trophy.
Premier League
The Independent

Manchester United vs Villarreal confirmed line-ups and team news ahead of Europa League fixture tonight

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer meets Unai Emery as Manchester United battle Villarreal for the Europa League in Gdansk.The Premier League runners-up take on La Liga’s seventh-placed side. A much-changed United side won 2-1 at Wolves in the final weekend of the season to provide some encouragement for Solskjaer, while Emery’s side lost 2-1 to Real Madrid to miss out on a Europa League place and fall into the Europa Conference League, though they can now lock up a Champions League place with victory here.FOLLOW LIVE: Europa League final team news, build-up and action as Man United face Villarreal“What did I learn?...
Premier League

Allegri's mentor reveals Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea snubs from Juventus boss

Giovanni Galeone says a man back with the Bianconeri turned down approaches from England and Spain during a previous stint in Turin. Massimiliano Allegri's coaching mentor, Giovanni Galeone, claims a man back at Juventus for a second spell snubbed approaches from Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain during a previous stint with the Bianconeri.
Premier League
Reuters

Soccer: Tottenham call off talks with Conte over manager role - reports

(Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur have called off talks with Antonio Conte to become their new manager to replace the sacked Jose Mourinho, British media reported. Conte last month terminated his contract at Inter Milan one year early, and just days after leading them to their first Italian Serie A title in 11 years, emerging as a candidate to take charge of Tottenham, who dismissed Mourinho in April.
Premier League

Carlo Ancelotti in Surprise Everton Exit

With the ashes of the 2020-21 season still smouldering and Everton ruing a terrible last three months that saw them slide from fourth all the way to tenth, Carlo Ancelotti saw fit to twist the knife even deeper into Evertonian hearts by cutting bait and running off to Real Madrid.
Premier League
FanSided

Three silver linings in latest Tottenham Hotspur misstep

Many people will see Tottenham’s inability to secure Antonio Conte’s signature as yet another failure in a long line of recent missteps. And while it’s not easy to extract positives from the latest disappointment, a few silver linings do exist. It’s not only those who backed Conte as next manager who will be absolutely gutted, as the Italian represented a chance to put Spurs back on the elite map.
Premier League

Transfer Talk: Spurs halt Conte talks amid budget dispute

With most of the major European seasons now complete, the rumour mill has been sent into overdrive as clubs ponder their moves ahead of what will be a busy transfer window. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here. TOP STORY: Spurs, Conte deal off over...
Premier League

Tottenham revive talks with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag

Tottenham are reviving talks with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag after a move for former Inter Milan coacj Antonio Conte collapsed on Friday. Ten Hag was among the original candidates sought out by chairman Daniel Levy and director of technical performance Steve Hitchen following Jose Mourinho's departure, and was an early favourite for the job.
Premier League

Jose Mourinho takes veiled dig at Gareth Bale

Jose Mourinho has raised doubts about Gareth Bale’s ability to impress in big games as the new Roma boss took a veiled shot at his former player. Mourinho recently managed Bale at Tottenham Hotspur, although the on-loan Real Madrid forward failed to establish any regular form under the Portuguese coach.
Premier League

Collapse of Conte talks sees Tottenham turn to two-time title-winning manager

Tottenham are reportedly ready to renew their interest in a former managerial target after the collapse of talks with Italian Antonio Conte. Widespread reports on Friday evening claimed that a deal to take the former Inter Milan boss to north London had fallen through. A number of issues were said to be involved, including Conte’s demands and concerns over which direction the club is going in.
Premier League

Paper Talk: Man Utd in shock talks to sign £25m Tottenham midfielder

Man Utd are in talks to land a Tottenham midfielder in a surprising summer swoop, while PSG are ready to hijack Barcelona’s move for a Liverpool star, according to Saturday’s transfer gossip. UNITED IN SHOCK MIDFIELDER TALKS. Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen on bringing Tottenham midfielder...
Premier League

Conte to Tottenham off; now what for Spurs?

Antonio Conte to Tottenham is not happening, as talks broke down between Spurs and the Italian coach. Spurs are still expected to appoint Fabio Paratici, who worked with Conte from 2011-14 at Juventus, as their new sporting director despite these talks collapsing. Multiple reports from the UK and our partners...
UEFA

Premier League clubs call for Florentino Perez to scrap ESL

There are still three clubs keen on the European Super League. That is why the six Premier League sides who were set to play in it, Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have called for it to be shelved completely. The European Super League lasted just 72...