QOTD: Has the Global Vehicle Market Recovered?

The gold markets fell initially during the trading session on Friday, reaching down towards the $1850 level before turning around and showing signs of life again. This is a market that recently has broken out of significant resistance, and the action on Friday only solidified the idea that it could go higher. Gold is being thought of as a way to beat inflation at the moment, and as long as we will get some type of major spike in US yields, it is very likely that we will continue to see overall upward pressure.