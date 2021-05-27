newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Akron, OH

Top five Asian restaurants around Akron

Posted by 
Angela Kervorkian-Wattle
Angela Kervorkian-Wattle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eygZ5_0aDPFjpp00
Aaron Y./Yelp

Are you tired of those fast-food restaurants that you can find in every corner of the city? There are definitely other places that you may want to take a look at. Asian restaurants, with their rich food culture, have been getting popular nowadays. We have compiled a list of the five best Asian restaurants across Akron for you to try.

1. Manna Korean Cuisine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQKJW_0aDPFjpp00
Michael C./Unsplash

On the top of our list is Manna Korean Cuisine. If you like Korean cuisine and home-cooked food, this is the right place for you as you can get the best of both worlds here. According to Purvi S. on Yelp, the food indeed "feels like your getting home-cooked Korean food from your best friend's mom."

Inside, you can sample the true Korean taste from Jabchae to Kimbab. This place is just 10 minutes drive from Akron. We believe, once you go there, you will always want to come back. As said by a local Akron Yelp reviewer: "So glad I found this place near my new house ... Can't wait to go back!"

Address: 2419 State Rd Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223

2. Seoul Garden Korean Restaurant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhkJA_0aDPFjpp00
Korean Squid pancake from Seoul Garden KoreanLarry Y./Yelp

This is the second Korean restaurant on our list. Just the first one, though, this one also stays true to authentic Korean cuisine. Guests are even served by actual cooks from South Korea. Compared to the first one, this place even serves a more comprehensive Korean menu.

According to one elite reviewer on Yelp: "Oh my goodness! I CRAVE THIS PLACE ALL THE FREAKING TIME now that I'm back home. I've tried to recreate it, but I absolutely fail every time. I wish the Korean ladies in the kitchen would send me the recipe."

Address: 2559 State Rd Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223

3. Thai Pattaya Restaurant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFVw8_0aDPFjpp00
Henedine A./Yelp

Sawadee! Coming on third of our list is Thai Pattaya Restaurant. Despite the generic name, this one will not disappoint your taste buds. From Tom Yum Gai to Khao Piak Seen, this place serves scrumptious Thai food and other Asian food as well. According to a reviewer on Yelp: "Excellent fusion restaurant for different types of Asian cuisine! In addition to the food options, there are also different types of bubble teas available."

Address: 497 Portage Lake Dr Akron, OH

4. Sushi Asia Gourmet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LHam2_0aDPFjpp00
Michelle L./Yelp

As the name implies, inside the restaurant you will find sushi and many variations of them! However, you can also find other Asian delicacies, such as Pad Thai and Szechuan Dried Pepper Chicken. Sushi Asia Gourmet also serves other food besides sushi. This is an amazing place to satisfy your craving for Asian food. According to an Elite Yelp reviewer, "Gluten free joy! This restaurant goes the extra mile and even packaged gluten-free soy sauce for me."

Address: 1375 N Portage Path Akron, OH 44313

5. Jasmine Home Cooking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37EPqK_0aDPFjpp00
Mae S./Yelp

If you want to discover the wonders of Asian food, this place is perfect for you as they serve all kinds of Asian food here, from Japanese Udon to Shawarma to Turkish beverages. It's like heaven on earth.

Address: 21 Furnace St The Northside Marketplace Akron, OH 44308

Angela Kervorkian-Wattle

Angela Kervorkian-Wattle

Cleveland, OH
52
Followers
14
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Calling Cleveland home and the dog my spirit animal. They/them

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Akron, OH
Restaurants
Akron, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Akron, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Asian Food#Asian Cuisine#Korean Food#Food Drink#Local Food#Yelp#Gluten Free Food#Manna Korean Cuisine#Thai Pattaya Restaurant#Pad Thai#Portage Path Akron#Jasmine Home Cooking Mae#Sushi Asia Gourmet#Asian Restaurants#Authentic Korean Cuisine#Home Cooked Food#Japanese Udon#Turkish Beverages#Shawarma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Akron, OHPosted by
Angela Kervorkian-Wattle

Why Luigi's is the Best Italian Restaurant in Akron

Established in 1949, those who grow up in Akron tend to agree that Luigi’s is the best of them all. Parents took their children there, and when they grow up, they take their children there as well. Located at 105 N Main St, Akron, OH 44308-1921, this restaurant undoubtedly has no match. Guarda! Below is a list of why Luigi’s Restaurant is the best Italian restaurant in history in Akron.
Akron, OHPosted by
Angela Kervorkian-Wattle

Five top things to do in Akron

Do you know that there are many ways to have fun in Akron? Well, we have prepared you a list of the five best things to do in Akron. Enjoy!. This is the first place we’d recommend for you to help you feel full again. Inside, you will find the Manor House, the beautiful gardens, the Corbin Conservatory, the Gate Lodge, and the Carriage House. Did you know that this place was the birthplace of Anonymous Alcoholics? Well, inside, you can learn about their history as you walk on the paths that Bill W. and Dr. Bob, the OGs of the AA, walked on.
Akron, OHPosted by
Angela Kervorkian-Wattle

Five best places to eat in Akron

Greetings, Akronites! How are you doing? Wait, did we hear your stomach rumbling? Lucky for you, We’re also hungry! So, what do you think about the idea of us taking you out to eat in Akron’s best restaurants? We have prepared a list of the five best places to eat in Akron. Let’s dig in, shall we?
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Angela Kervorkian-Wattle

Four best places to eat in Cleveland

When it comes to food, Cleveland has the cream of the crop. As one of the most diverse cities in the US, Cleveland offers you a wide variety of cuisines, ranging from South American to Eastern European cuisine. Granted that there are a lot of places to eat in the city, so choosing one can be overwhelming. Worry not, however, as this list has got your back.
Akron, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny checks out restorations at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The staff at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens has been busy finishing up a six-year, $6 million dollar restoration project. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton toured the historic mansion and walked through the beautiful gardens to see some of the updates. Stan Hywet is the former home of Gertrude and F.A. Seiberling, co-founder of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and the historic home is listed as a national U.S. landmark. Click here to learn more about Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens.
Akron, OHCrain's Cleveland Business

Greater Akron's restaurant and retail market starts to perk up

Greater Akron's market for retail space is heating up. Write us: Crain's welcomes responses from readers. Letters should be as brief as possible and may be edited. Send letters to Crain's Cleveland Business, 700 West. St. Clair Avenue, Suite 310, Cleveland, Ohio, 44113, or by emailing ClevEdit@crain.com.