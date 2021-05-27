Portland’s racial justice protests fast-tracked the renaming of two high schools. More might be coming

I hope I am not alone in feeling dismayed when I read “Free beer, gift cards, $1 million lottery: Why incentives work in effort to vaccinate against COVID-19” (May 20). Oh my, our state government came up with money to entice, persuade and encourage Oregonians to get their vaccine while we have a houseless population growing exponentially, garbage piling up everywhere, Oregonians with medical and mental health needs unable to get care, and an environment that is rapidly disintegrating. These are just a few of the atrocities that chronically plague our community, with policymaking taking months, years and even decades to locate funding and develop solutions to address these issues. If we can find money this quickly for vaccines, why can we not find money to assist our fellow Oregonians in finding a home? I don’t know about you, but something about this does not settle well with my conscience. I am horrified. What are we saying to the person in a wheelchair living on the sidewalk pictured in the May 23 issue of The Oregonian with the story “Will residents return downtown?” Sorry you are living on the sidewalk in a tent, but if you are vaccinated, you may have a chance of winning $1 million.