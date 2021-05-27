Dallas-Fort Worth Market Update: Developments Hold the Line
The Metroplex had nearly 7.2 million square feet of office space underway as of April, representing 2.7 percent of stock, according to CommercialEdge data. Dallas-Fort Worth continued its strong office construction activity in April, with no new additions to the development pipeline, according to CommercialEdge information. Nearly 7.2 million square feet of office space, representing 2.7 percent of existing stock, was under construction across 33 developments. Of the total, 23 projects are slated to come online this year.