Fort Worth, TX

Dallas-Fort Worth Market Update: Developments Hold the Line

By Adriana Marinescu
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Metroplex had nearly 7.2 million square feet of office space underway as of April, representing 2.7 percent of stock, according to CommercialEdge data. Dallas-Fort Worth continued its strong office construction activity in April, with no new additions to the development pipeline, according to CommercialEdge information. Nearly 7.2 million square feet of office space, representing 2.7 percent of existing stock, was under construction across 33 developments. Of the total, 23 projects are slated to come online this year.

