(Radio Iowa) – A northwest Iowa business that makes paint under the brand names Diamond Vogel, Old Master and Vogel Industrial Coatings will start the next phase of a 24-million dollar expansion this summer. In 2018, state officials awarded Diamond Vogel tax incentives worth two-point-four million dollars for the expansion of its Orange City campus. The latest phase of the 24 million dollar project involves construction of an “innovation center” for the company’s research and development laboratories and new office space. Diamond Vogel’s powder-coating facility in Orange City has been expanded to accommodate a larger workforce.