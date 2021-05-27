missryuyashi

Everyone knows Fruit Ninja right? Sure. It is one of the most popular mobile games of all time amassing over 300 million downloads worldwide since its release in April 2010. It is one of the most fun, wonderfully simple, beautifully designed mobile games of the mobile game era thus far. In Fruit Ninja, the entire task of the game is simply slicing fruit. However, as players become more accustomed and advanced in Fruit Ninja, they begin to really think about how they slice each fruit. They think about what angle a swipe of the finger should be in order to slice the most fruit at once, or they think about what motion they should make in their swipe to be awarded the widely sought after “critical +10” in Fruit Ninja. Fruit Ninja also has a lot of variety in different blades one can use, and each blade is different. For example, there is a blade called “Mr.Sparkle” that gives you extra points every time you slice a pineapple. In short, there are a lot of different ways to slice fruit, and its players are very in tune with those ways. So in tune, that these slicing patterns have been made into jeans, taking the internet by storm.