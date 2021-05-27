Cancel
Cryptic Hybrid

Cover picture for the articleCRYPTOCURRENCY DONATIONS (BTC, ETH, XRP) Buying anything from Humble Bundle - https://www.humblebundle.com/?partner=cryptichybrid. Buy games or bundles from Fanatical - https://www.fanatical.com?ref=cryptichybrid. BRAVE BROWSER TIPPING. Using the Brave browser (https://brave.com/download/) you can give BAT (Basic Attention Token) tips on any video of mine on YouTube and on any Twitter post. To keep...

www.bitchute.com
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Blade Assault Is Now Available On Steam

Blade Assault, an action-packed roguelite platformer being published by NEOWIZ and developed by Team Suneat, is now available on Steam in Early Access. This version includes 4 full chapters of the game, 4 bosses, 3 types of weapons, and over 50 different items to collect and augment your characters’ abilities with. Throughout the Early Access period, Team Suneat will be focusing on player feedback and adding new content. Blade Assault will also launch on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch at a later date.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Battlefield sends out cryptic messages ahead of next game’s reveal

The official Battlefield Twitter account has sent out several cryptic messages to content creators ahead of the next game’s official reveal on June 9th. YouTubers known for creating Battlefield content—like JackFrags, Westie, GetGoodGuy, and Lossy—all reported receiving DMs from the Battlefield Twitter account. The message was the same for everyone, but different parts of it were censored for different people.
Markets
Coinspeaker

ABEYCHAIN: Hybrid Blockchain Ecosystem

ABEYCHAIN integrates the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus within its blockchain, providing a Hybrid Consensus blockchain network. Blockchain technology has transformed the financial space leading to the creation of novel solutions built on distributed ledger technology. There has been a gradual improvement from the creation of the first cryptocurrency, bitcoin, to Ethereum, the leading smart contract network.
Stockstathasta.com

Bitcoin Dips Again After Elon Musk Posts Cryptic Tweet

Yet again, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency prices fell on Friday, apparently in reaction to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s latest tweet. Musk shared a meme featuring a breakup on Twitter on Thursday evening. The meme showed an unhappy couple, with the woman saying, “I know I said it would be over between us if you quoted another Linkin Park song but I’ve found someone else.” The man responds, “So in the end it didn’t even matter?” Musk added the cryptic caption, “#Bitcoin,” alongside the heart-breaking emoji.Two hours later, Musk added further confusion by posting an image of a couple in a long-distance relationship, communicating by video call while both are lying in bed. The woman is saying, “I miss you.” When the man appears to be tearing up, she asks, “Why are you crying?” The man, who is actually watching market value graphs which appear to be in free-fall, says, “Cuz I miss you too.”
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

Disney+ Free Trial Returns As Perk For Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft's digital gaming subscription service that gives you unlimited access to dozens of Xbox One, PC, and Backward Compatible Xbox 360 games. Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft's digital gaming subscription service that gives you unlimited access to over dozens of Xbox One, PC, and Backward Compatible Xbox 360 games for $9.99 USD per month.
Public Safetygranthshala.com

Elon Musk blasted by Anonymous hackers after cryptic crypto tweets

Elon Musk appears to be the latest target of an infamous group of hackers. Politically charged hacker group Anonymous posted a video blasting the CEOs of SpaceX and Tesla for “relentlessly trolling” the cryptocurrency markets. “For the past several years you’ve enjoyed the most favorable reputation of anyone in the...
Video GamesPocket-lint.com

Valve's SteamPal handheld game console may not appear at E3

(Pocket-lint) - A while back the possibility of a Valve crafted portable game console codenamed SteamPal leaked online. Now Valve has announced that it is set to "deliver a message regarding Steam at E3 2021". Some have reasoned that we might be about to find out more about the console...
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Beat Saber Will Never Be Dethroned From The Top Of The PSVR Charts

Guess which game topped the PSVR category for this month’s PlayStation Store charts. Go on, guess. No, it wasn’t Loading Human: Chapter One. It was Beat Saber. Yes, Beat Saber. For the eighth month in a row in the US (ninth in the EU), Beat Games’ rhythm titles topped the charts. The game hasn’t been dethroned since last summer, where Darth Vader — the guy with an actual lightsaber — was temporarily able to climb on top. Since then? It’s been nothing but Beat Saber. And this is with the long-delayed multiplayer update still in the wind for this version of the game (though it is supposedly coming soon).
Video Gamesfiz-x.com

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta And More Revealed

Battlefield 2042 has been officially revealed, and it’s a multiplayer-only game with 128 teammates. Developer DICE also unveiled its plans for a beta test and a separate tech test, and this is everything we know so far. A FAQ posted on the Battlefield website unveils that there will be an...
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

E3 2021: Xbox/Bethesda Showcase Predictions

E3 season is in full swing and what would it be without some predictions? Check out Lords of Gaming’s predictions for the Xbox E3 2021 showcase below. Halo Infinite Release Date, Multiplayer Unveiling & Open Beta. This is a given since it’s hinted at the Xbox E3 2021 marketing material...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best PS4 Games Available on PS Now

It may have been overshadowed by Microsoft’s excellent Xbox Game Pass service, but Sony’s PlayStation Now is still pretty good. For £8.99/$9.99 a month or less you gain access to over 700 games with PS Now. There’s a mixture of PS2, PS3 and PS4 games, with the majority now being PS4 titles. And if you’re a PS4 owner, almost all of the PS4 and PS2 games available can be downloaded to your console, too, meaning you won’t have any streaming troubles.
Beauty & Fashionaudacy.com

McNugget sells for almost $100,000 on eBay

A McDonald's chicken McNugget was sold on eBay after more than 180 bids at a price just shy of $100,000. Why you may ask? Because it is shaped like a character from the popular video game "Among Us". The listing started at just 99 cents and then went completely viral, officially selling for $99,997.
Public Safetynewsbrig.com

