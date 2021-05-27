Cryptic Hybrid

Yet again, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency prices fell on Friday, apparently in reaction to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s latest tweet. Musk shared a meme featuring a breakup on Twitter on Thursday evening. The meme showed an unhappy couple, with the woman saying, “I know I said it would be over between us if you quoted another Linkin Park song but I’ve found someone else.” The man responds, “So in the end it didn’t even matter?” Musk added the cryptic caption, “#Bitcoin,” alongside the heart-breaking emoji.Two hours later, Musk added further confusion by posting an image of a couple in a long-distance relationship, communicating by video call while both are lying in bed. The woman is saying, “I miss you.” When the man appears to be tearing up, she asks, “Why are you crying?” The man, who is actually watching market value graphs which appear to be in free-fall, says, “Cuz I miss you too.”