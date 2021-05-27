Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Market Update: Prepped for Recovery

By Tudor Scolca
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix properties were completed across metro Los Angeles in the first quarter, totaling just over 400,000 square feet. As of April, Los Angeles had 8.6 million square feet of office space under construction, CommercialEdge data shows, representing 3 percent of total stock. Roughly 4.2 million square feet is expected to come online this year, almost double last year’s 2.2 million deliveries and likely exceeding the peak performance of 2017, when 3.1 million square feet were completed. Developers broke ground on around 600,000 square feet of office space across the Los Angeles market since last month.

