states of distress
A new report from the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association shows that 32 states have not increased higher-education funding to pre-2008 levels.www.bizjournals.com
A new report from the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association shows that 32 states have not increased higher-education funding to pre-2008 levels.www.bizjournals.com
The Louisville Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/louisville