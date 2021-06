MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid has been handed the Spanish league trophy at an empty Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The trophy presentation came a day after Atlético defeated Valladolid 2-1 to secure its first league title in seven years. The away victory left the team two points ahead of defending champion Real Madrid. Players lifted the trophy as the club’s anthem played through loudspeakers and confetti exploded into the air in the background. Fans were not allowed at the Wanda Metropolitano because of the coronavirus pandemic but they filled some of the streets of Madrid as the team paraded across the Spanish capital.