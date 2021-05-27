Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for Purchase

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2021) - Transition Metals Corp (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition", the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding letter of intent ("LOI") entitling McFarlane Lake Mining Incorporated ("MFM") to purchase a 100% interest in 122 mining claims and 3 patents covering 2,605 hectares in Mongowin Township approximately 20 kilometres South of Espanola, Ontario. The property is comprised of 112 staked claims, three mining patents and 10 purchased mining claims for a total of 2,605 hectares (the "Property"). The 10 purchased mining claims have an underlying royalty agreement that will be assigned to MFM. The underlying royalty agreement grants the previous owner a 1% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") of which Transition retains the right to purchase 0.5% NSR at any time for $600,000.