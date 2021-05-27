Cancel
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for Purchase

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CSE:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to purchase land (the "Land"), on approximately 60 acres in Fort Saskatchewan, a municipality 25km from Alberta's capital city of Edmonton. The Land is a greenfield property with infrastructure including a 31,750 sq ft building and 35 acres that is graveled and improved, including fence, power and a yard compacted to 10 tons per square foot. The Land was developed in 2015 for approximately CDN$21M in the Alberta Industrial Heartland, Canada's largest hydrocarbon processing region.

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
