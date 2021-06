Federal officials announced last month that no one -- not the tribes or farmers in the Southern Oregon county -- will get water from upper klamath lake this year. The impact goes beyond Oregon’s border. Amy cordials, an attorney and member of the Yurok tribe in California, said the drought is taking a toll on the reservation. “The way we manage water in the Klamath, particularly doesn’t work,” she said. ?It doesn’t work for anyone. We’re on the verge of bankruptcy. We’re on the verge of collapse.”