Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, MD

Community meeting scheduled for June 2 on Attainable Housing Strategies initiative

By News
montgomeryplanning.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity members are invited to attend the virtual meeting where Montgomery Planning will present initial recommendations on helping to solve the county’s housing crisis. WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), will host a virtual community meeting as part of the Attainable Housing Strategies initiative on Wednesday, June 2 at 7 p.m. The meeting will include a presentation of the preliminary recommendations on ideas and potential policies to help solve the county’s housing crisis, as well as an opportunity for attendees to ask questions. RSVPs are required for the community meeting. RSVP for the June 2 Attainable Housing Strategies community meeting.

montgomeryplanning.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Wheaton, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Montgomery County, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Missing Middle Housing#Community Planning#Community Development#Housing Development#Future Planning#Economic Development#Attainability#Montgomery Planning#The Planning Board#The County Council#The General Plan#Montgomery Planning Board#Rsvp#Community Equity#Planning Initiative#Creative Housing Options#Housing Day#Viable Housing Options#Housing Types
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

With 50% of Residents Fully Vaccinated, County Prepares to End COVID Restrictions on May 28

Montgomery County is expected to follow the state’s lifting of Covid-19-related restrictions on May 28 now that more than 50% of its residents are fully vaccinated. According to a memo from County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles, May 14 marked the day when at least half the residents were fully vaccinated. That means those people had finished receiving their shots at least two weeks before that.
Montgomery County, MD630 WMAL

MoCo moves into Phase 2 of reopening Monday; mask mandate could be lifted Tuesday

Montgomery County (WMAL) – People in Montgomery County got more long-awaited freedom from COVID-19 restrictions on Monday. The county moved into Phase 2 of reopening Monday afternoon now that 60% of residents have had their first vaccine dose. This means most businesses can open at 75% capacity. It eliminates outdoor gathering limits in many areas and increases gathering limits indoors to 250 people.
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

SBN At-Home: America’s Small Business Community

Councilmembers Nancy Navarro and Andrew Friedson join Kelly Leonard for MyMCM’s May episode of Small Business Network at Home. The series of monthly sessions facilitated by Leonard address topics of interest to small business owners in Montgomery County. April’s topic is “America’s Small Business Community.”. Watch the entire show here:
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

Elrich Names Committee Members for ‘Reimagining School Safety and Students’ Well-Being Initiative’

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced the 32 members of a new steering committee tasked with leading discussion and implementation of recommendations for reimagining safety and mental health supports in Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and the county. Elrich launched the “Reimagining School Safety and Students’ Well-Being Initiative” during a...
Montgomery County, MDWTOP

Montgomery Co. makes plans to reopen as vaccinations trend up

Montgomery County, Maryland, is now making plans to reopen after hitting a new milestone when it comes to vaccinations. Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker noted that 54% of residents are now fully vaccinated. “It’s really a credit to our residents that they’ve gone along with and adapted, they’ve put...
Frederick County, MDwfmd.com

Sen. Michael Hough Announces For Frederick County Executive

He says he want to prevent the area from becoming ‘Montgomery County North.’. Frederick, Md (KM) The number of candidates for next year’s Frederick County Executive race has increased. State Senator Michael Hough (R) has announced he’s running for the post.. In a campaign video posted on Facebook, Hough says...
Montgomery County, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Court says Purple Line construction doesn’t violate water protections

Court says Purple Line construction doesn’t violate water protections. A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that construction of Maryland’s light-rail Purple Line does not violate Clean Water Act protections for streams and wetlands. The unanimous ruling in the third and final lawsuit by opponents of the 16-mile project lifts the...
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, May 17, in Montgomery County

Today is Monday, May 17, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County:. 1.Tax Day: Today is the deadline to file for 2020 federal income tax returns. In April, the IRS pushed back the date for individual returns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving most taxpayers an extra month to file.
Maryland Statemymcmedia.org

The Latest COVID-19 Numbers in Montgomery County and Maryland

Since Friday, May 14, the Maryland Department of Health has reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County — 24 Saturday, 33 Sunday and 31 Monday. The county’s cumulative case count is 70,530. The county most recently reported that 75 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Montgomery County as...
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

County Planners Studying Ways to Bring Attainable House Throughout Area

More affordable and suitable housing throughout the county, particularly in areas close to public transportation, shopping and restaurants; smaller homes that renters could afford to purchase; and more duplexes, townhouses and triplexes as opposed to mansions may populate a future Montgomery County. On Thursday, the Montgomery County Planning Department briefed...