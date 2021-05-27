Community meeting scheduled for June 2 on Attainable Housing Strategies initiative

Community members are invited to attend the virtual meeting where Montgomery Planning will present initial recommendations on helping to solve the county’s housing crisis. WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), will host a virtual community meeting as part of the Attainable Housing Strategies initiative on Wednesday, June 2 at 7 p.m. The meeting will include a presentation of the preliminary recommendations on ideas and potential policies to help solve the county’s housing crisis, as well as an opportunity for attendees to ask questions. RSVPs are required for the community meeting. RSVP for the June 2 Attainable Housing Strategies community meeting.