Aptevo Therapeutics Announces Expansion Phase of Lead Anti-Leukemia Drug APVO436 in Adult Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Initiates Multi-Center, Multi-Arm Trial Using Active Dose Identified in the Dose Escalation Phase of the Trial. SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo") (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIRTM and ADAPTIR-FLEXTM platform technologies today announced that the company has initiated the expansion phase of lead anti-leukemia drug candidate, APVO436, in adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a multi-center, multi-arm trial using the active recommended dose identified in the dose escalation phase (Part 1) of the study. During Part 1, APVO436 exhibited a manageable side effect profile, encouraging single agent activity and a promising benefit to risk profile in relapsed AML patients. The Company has plans to submit data from the dose escalation phase for publication later this year.

Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

Jasper Therapeutics Announces Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations for JSP191 for Conditioning Treatment Prior to Stem Cell Transplant

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on hematopoietic cell transplant therapies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to JSP191, a monoclonal antibody targeting the CD117 (stem cell factor) receptor, for conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In addition, the FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation to JSP191 as a conditioning treatment for patients with severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), a life-threatening genetic illness that is typically fatal within two years without hematopoietic cell transplantation.
Medical & Biotechophthalmologytimes.com

EyeGate Pharma announces first patient dosed in phase 2 ocular surface inflammation study

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s lead product candidate is designed to treat dry eye disease-induced ocular surface inflammation. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has dosed the first patient in a phase 2 proof-of-concept study of PP-001 for the treatment of ocular surface inflammation. The company's lead product candiate, PP-001 is an immune-modulating molecule and...
Cancerfirstwordpharma.com

Valemetostat Data at EHA Shows Promising Durable Tumor Response in Patients with Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma and Adult T-Cell Leukemia

Oral presentation highlights data from phase 1 study of valemetostat showing promising clinical activity in patients with relapsed/refractory PTCL and ATL. Pivotal phase 2 study VALENTINE-PTCL01 underway globally to further evaluate efficacy and safety of valemetostat in similar patient population. TOKYO & MUNICH & BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- New data...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic lymphocytic leukaemia and acute myeloid leukaemia

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Four-year follow-up analysis from the phase III CLL14 study showed progression-free survival rate of 74.0% in previously untreated patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) three years after completion of a one-year fixed-duration treatment with Venclexta/Venclyxto plus Gazyva/Gazyvaro1.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Mustang Bio Announces Updated Interim Phase 1/2 Data For MB-106 CD20-Targeted CAR T In Patients With Relapsed Or Refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas And Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Data presented at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress show favorable safety profile and compelling clinical activity. 93% overall response rate and 67% complete response rate in patients treated with modified cell manufacturing process. Key opinion leader webinar on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. ET. WORCESTER, Mass.,...
Cambridge, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Cue Biopharma Announces First Patient Dosed In Part B Patient Expansion Of CUE-101 Phase 1 Monotherapy Trial In HPV Second Line And Beyond HNSCC

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient's body, announced today that it has dosed the first patient in the Part B expansion phase of its Phase 1 monotherapy clinical trial of CUE-101 at the recommended Phase 2 dose of 4mg/kg.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) Presents Safetfy Data from Phase 2a Clinical Trial PRID-201 on IMC-1 in Patients with Fibromyalgia

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with virally triggered or maintained immune responses, announced today that data from the company's Phase 2a clinical trial PRID-201 demonstrated that IMC-1 was better tolerated than placebo in patients with fibromyalgia ("FM"). This result is highlighted in a poster presentation at the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) World Congress, being held virtually June 9 - 11, 2021 and June 16 - 18, 2021.
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

Lyra Therapeutics Announces Positive Outcome of End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA for LYR-210 for the Treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage therapeutics company leveraging its proprietary XTreo™ platform to enable precise, sustained, and local delivery of medications to the ear, nose and throat (ENT) passages and other diseased tissues, today announced the successful outcome of an End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for LYR-210, its lead candidate for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS).
CancerNature.com

Skin biopsies in acute myeloid leukemia patients undergoing intensive chemotherapy are safe and effect patient management

There is paucity of data regarding the diagnostic yield and safety of skin biopsies in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), though skin eruptions are common in these patients. We evaluated 216 patients treated in our hemato-oncology unit at a tertiary medical center between 2007 and 2018 and identified 35 patients who underwent 37 skin biopsies. The majority of biopsies were performed during induction treatment for AML (n = 26, 70%), whereas the remainder of biopsies were done prior to induction initiation (n = 8, 22%) or during consolidation chemotherapy (n = 3, 8%). Pathology findings were inconclusive in 13 cases (35%), while diagnostic biopsies were positive for drug eruptions (24%), leukemia cutis (16%), infections (11%), reactive processes (8%) and Sweet syndrome (5.5%). In almost half of cases (16/37) tissue cultures were performed. Of those, only a quarter (4/16) were positive. Histopathology and tissue culture results altered immediate patient care in 3 cases (8%), yet information obtained from biopsies had potential to affect long term patient care in 8 additional cases (21.6%). Although most skin biopsies were performed while patients had severe thrombocytopenia and neutropenia, only one patient had a complication due to the biopsy (fever and local bleeding). With the limitation of a retrospective analysis, our study suggests that skin biopsies in patients treated for AML are relatively safe. Although biopsy results infrequently alter immediate patient management, long term effect on patient care expand the potential diagnostic yield of skin biopsies.
CancerMonthly Prescribing Reference

Anti-CLL1 CAR T Cells Produce Responses in Pediatric Acute Myeloid Leukemia

The following article features coverage from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Click here to read more of MPR‘s conference coverage. In a phase 1/2 trial, 8 of 11 patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) achieved a complete response with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy targeting C-type lectin-like molecule-1 (CLL1).
CancerPosted by
The Associated Press

TC BioPharm Initiates Phase I Trial of Allogeneic Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy in Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients

GLASGOW, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2019--TC BioPharm (TCB), a developer of allogeneic CAR-T immuno-oncology products, and leaders in Gamma Delta T (GDT) cell therapies, today announced it has initiated a Phase I clinical study of TCB002, an allogeneic cell therapy consisting of activated and expanded gamma delta T cells. The trial, for treatment of patients suffering from Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), is being conducted at the Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (ÚHKT) in Prague, Czech Republic. Patient recruitment commenced January 2019 following regulatory approval late 2018. Dose escalation is in progress, with completion of treatment imminent for the first patient cohort. The clinical trial is registered with identifier NCT03790072.
Cancercancertherapyadvisor.com

Response-Based Ponatinib Dosing Appears Effective in Chronic Phase Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

The following article features coverage from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Click here to read more of Cancer Therapy Advisor‘s conference coverage. Response-based dosing of ponatinib proved effective in patients with chronic phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CP-CML) who were resistant or intolerant to prior tyrosine...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Kite's Tecartus® Demonstrates High Response Rate In Adults With Relapsed Or Refractory B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Earning Priority Review Designation

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), announced today results from the primary analysis of ZUMA-3, a global, multicenter, single-arm, open-label Phase 1/2 study evaluating its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy Tecartus ® (brexucabtagene autoleucel) in adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The data were simultaneously published in The Lancet and presented during an oral session at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from June 4 - 8 (Abstract #7002).
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Virios Therapeutics Announces Dosing Of First Patient In Phase 2b Trial Evaluating IMC-1 In Patients With Fibromyalgia

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with virally triggered or maintained immune responses, announced today dosing of the first patient in its Phase 2b clinical trial, referred to as FORTRESS (Fibromyalgia Outcome Research Trial Evaluating Synergistic Suppression of HSV-1), evaluating IMC-1 in patients with fibromyalgia.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Gilead (GILD) Announces Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Earning Priority Review Designation

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. -- Findings Support Recent Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Tecartus Accepted for Priority Review by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) -- -- If Approved, Tecartus Would Be the First...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Presents Clinical Data on Phase 1b Clinical Trial of SBP-101 in Combination with Gemcitabine and Nab-Paclitaxel in Patients with Metastatic PDA at 2021 ASCO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer today announced the presentation of interim clinical data from its Phase 1b combination therapy study of SBP-101, a proprietary polyamine analogue, with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (G+A) in patients with metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDA), at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place June 4-8, 2021.
CancerNature.com

Acute myeloid leukemia with IDH1 and IDH2 mutations: 2021 treatment algorithm

Acute myeloid leukemia is a genetically heterogeneous hematologic malignancy; approximately 20% of AML harbors a mutation in the isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) genes, IDH1 or IDH2. These recurrent mutations in key metabolic enzymes lead to the production of the oncometabolite 2-hydroxyglutarate, which promotes leukemogenesis through a block in normal myeloid differentiation. Since this discovery, selective oral inhibitors of mutant IDH1 and IDH2 have subsequently been developed and are now approved as single agent therapy, based on clinical efficacy observed within the original first-in-human trials. The investigation of IDH inhibitors in combination with standard therapies such as azacytidine, with intensive chemotherapy, and with other small molecule targeted therapies in rational combinations are currently under evaluation to further improve upon clinical efficacy.