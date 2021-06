Inspiration Point at Anacapa IslandPriya Karkare/ Unsplash. Have you ever heard of the "Galapagos of North America"? If not, these stunning islands are just off the coast of California and are definitely worth getting explored. The National Park is including five islands that are remarkable in their ocean environment. They are protecting natural and cultural resources. Through their isolation for thousands of years from the continent, they have created unique animal species, plants, and other archeological resources which are endemic to the islands. Nowhere else on earth will you find a similar life. This is how coastal California once looked like all across the coastline. And over here it is preserved and survived into the 21 century.