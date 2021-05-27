Cancel
Lubbock, TX

Another Round of Severe Weather Possible on Thursday

By Rob Snyder
News/Talk KFYO
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the fourth consecutive day this week, Lubbock and the South Plains will be expecting another round of severe weather. Thursday's outlook from the Storm Prediction Center puts Lubbock and the eastern South Plains in the 'Enhanced' risk area for severe weather. The main risks for today: winds above 70 mph, hail above 2" inches in diameter, and possible tornadoes.

