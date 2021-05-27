Cancel
Financial Reports

Gabriel Resources Ltd. Private Placement & Convertible Note Maturity Notice

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU) ("Gabriel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into definitive subscription agreements with certain investors in connection with a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 30,444,800 common shares of the Company ("Common Share") at a price of $0.245 per Common Share ("Purchase Price") for gross proceeds of up to US$6.0 million (approximately $7.5 million), subject to stock exchange and other approvals as applicable.

