Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Diamcor Resumes Expansion Plans to Increase Processing Volumes

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 18 days ago

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V.DMI / OTCQB-DMIFF), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") today announced it is proceeding with the expansion of processing facilities at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the "Project"). The Company originally targeted the expansion for 2020; however, due to the events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and associated public health restrictions implemented in South Africa, those plans were intentionally delayed in an effort to lower expenses and capital expenditures during that time. The Company's Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Kurt Petersen, has outlined a strategy based on an extensive ongoing evaluation of the Project's heavy equipment fleet, operations, processing plants, final recovery systems, mineral resource management and rehabilitation commitments.

www.accesswire.com
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
590
Followers
8K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Mining#Volume#Infrastructure#Production Systems#Information Processing#Operations Management#Management Systems#Project Management#Venetia Project#The Tsx Venture Exchange#Qb International#Dmiff#The Tiffany Co#Krone 104#De Beers#Venetia Diamond Mine#Alliance The Company#Integrous Communications#Diamcor Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
South Africa
Related
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Diamcor Amends Terms of Warrants

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB: DMIFF), ("Diamcor" or the "Company") today announced it intends to reprice 2,857,975 of the Company's outstanding warrants expiring on June 20, 2021, and 1,755,157 of the Company's outstanding warrants expiring on August 29, 2021. These warrants were issued pursuant to a Private Placement financing by the Company completed in 2 tranches on June 20, 2018, and August 29, 2018, respectively, each with an original exercise price of $0.60 (the "Warrants"). The Company intends to amend these Warrants to have an exercise price of $0.30 per Warrant and to be extended for up to a year from the current applicable expiry date. As the amended exercise price is below the Market Price for the originating Private Placement, in accordance with Section 3 of Policy 4.1 of the TSX Venture Exchange Corporate Finance Manual, the Warrants are also being amended to include an accelerated expiry clause such that the exercise period of the Warrants will be reduced to 30 days if, for any ten consecutive trading days during the unexpired term of the Warrant (the "Premium Trading Days"), the closing price of the Company's shares are no less than $0.375. In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policy, the reduced exercise period of 30 days will begin no more than 7 calendar days after the tenth Premium Trading Day and the Company must obtain the consent of the holders of the Warrants to the amendments in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policy, as applicable. Further, and in accordance with applicable TSX Venture Exchange policy, if the Company's directors, officers and Control Persons (as defined under applicable TSX Venture Exchange policy) beneficially own, in the aggregate, more than 10% of the total number of Warrants to be repriced, the aggregate number of their Warrants that will be repriced will be limited to 10% of the total number of repriced Warrants and, in such circumstances, the repricing of the Warrants held by such persons will be done of a pro rata basis amongst said persons.
Economyresourceworld.com

New mines and mine expansions planned for British Columbia

In his recent annual address to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, Michael Goehring, president of the Mining Association of BC, said that seven new mines could be built in British Columbia. “Before any of these projects can proceed, and before the economic benefits can start flowing, they must be permitted by government.”
Economymemphissun.com

Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Start of 2021 Exploration Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ('Strategic' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce work has started at two of the 24 wholly-owned projects it intends to explore during summer and fall of 2021. The work will include soil sampling, detailed mapping and prospecting in order to make new discoveries and progress existing targets toward drill readiness. The targets to be explored host a wide variety of metals and minerals, including, gold, silver, base metals and a variety of critical metals.
StreetInsider.com

1246779 B.C. Ltd. and Western Alaska Copper & Gold Company Announce Closing of Pre-RTO Financing

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2021) - 1246779 B.C. Ltd. ("779" or the "Company") and Western Alaska Copper & Gold Company ("WAC&G") are pleased to announce that further to their joint press release dated May 25, 2021, WAC&G has closed its non-brokered private placement of share of common stock ("WAC&G Shares") for gross proceeds of $3,296,948 (US$2,722,500) based on upon a foreign exchange rate of $0.82576 US dollars for every Canadian dollar (the "Pre-RTO Financing").
MarketsBusiness Insider

Aurion Receives Shares of Strategic Resources, increasing ownership to 16%

ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - In accordance with the requirements of Section 3.1 of National Instrument 62-103, Aurion Resources Ltd. ("Aurion" or "the Company"), of 120 Torbay Road, Suite W240, St. John's, NL A1A 3G8, announces that it has received 1,916,667 common shares (the "Shares") of Strategic Resources Inc. ("Strategic"), of 410 - 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2T6 as a property option agreement payment, through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Transaction"). Aurion now owns or has control of 6,833,334 Shares of Strategic, or approximately 16.05% of the current issued and outstanding Shares of Strategic.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Yamana Gold (AUY) Announces Acquisition of Properties Adjoining Wasamac Project in Abitibi-TÃ©miscamingue Region Which Represent Structural Extension

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX: YRI; NYSE: AUY; LSE: AUY) ("Yamana" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. the Francoeur, Arntfield and Lac Fortune gold properties adjoining the Company's Wasamac project as well as additional claims in the Beuchastel township to the east of the Wasamac project.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PURA Plans To Increase Investment In ALKM

DALLAS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today released a management preview of its transition strategy to complete its fulltime, singularly dedicated commitment to PURA's Farmersville Hemp Brand business model. The preview includes covering the rolls Alkame Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: ALKM) and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) play in the transition plan in addition to an update on PURA's business relationship with PAO Group, Inc. (PAOG).
Marketslatinfinance.com

Belvo raises money for expansion plans

Belvo, an open finance application programming interface (API) platform in Latin America, raised $43 million in its Series A funding round, getting the money to roll out bank-to-bank payment services in Mexico and Brazil, it said in a press release on Tuesday. In the funding round, Future Positive Capital, Kibo Ventures and FJLabs joined existing investors Kaszek, Maya Capital, VentureFriends and Nubank founder and CEO David Vélez among Belvo's backers. The company also said it brought in "renow.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Transition Metals Enters into Binding Letter of Intent for the Sale of Its Mongowin Gold Property, Ontario

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2021) - Transition Metals Corp (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition", the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding letter of intent ("LOI") entitling McFarlane Lake Mining Incorporated ("MFM") to purchase a 100% interest in 122 mining claims and 3 patents covering 2,605 hectares in Mongowin Township approximately 20 kilometres South of Espanola, Ontario. The property is comprised of 112 staked claims, three mining patents and 10 purchased mining claims for a total of 2,605 hectares (the "Property"). The 10 purchased mining claims have an underlying royalty agreement that will be assigned to MFM. The underlying royalty agreement grants the previous owner a 1% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") of which Transition retains the right to purchase 0.5% NSR at any time for $600,000.
Economymemphissun.com

Gold Terra Drilling Confirms Gold Mineralization at South Con Mine Extension Along the Campbell Shear, Newmont Option, NWT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V:YGT)(FRA:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results for the last two drill holes from the Phase 1 drilling program at the Company's optioned property from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining Limited (the 'Newmont Option') adjacent to its Yellowknife City Gold Project ('YCG'), NWT. The Company has completed 13 holes totalling 7,242 metres and is scheduled to start the Phase 2 Drilling Program in July.
Industryphoenixherald.com

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Second Sale to a Canadian Licensed Cultivator Customer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ('GROW') (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce that it has sold a second CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system to an existing Canadian licensed cultivator customer. The system will be installed in the customer's second micro cultivation facility. Aaron...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

CWC Energy Services Corp. Announces the Release of Inaugural ESG Report

CALGARY, AB, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSXV: CWC) CWC Energy Services Corp. ("CWC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report for 2021. The ESG Report covers performance metrics for the 2018 to 2020 fiscal and calendar years and is available on the Company's website at www.cwcenergyservices.com.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Galiano Gold Announces Changes to Executive Management

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) announces that Greg McCunn has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company. The Company also announces that it has appointed Matt Badylak, the Company's current...
Real EstatePosted by
Millionacres

Fundrise Plans for Massive Expansion of SFR Strategy

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!. Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide. *By submitting your email you consent...
Medical & BiotechMedagadget.com

Downstream Processing Market: Consistent Expansion of Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries to Boost the Market

According to the report, the global downstream processing market was valued over US$ 6.7 Bn in 2019. It is projected to expand at a rapid pace from 2020 to 2030. Downstream processing is a series of events that is carried out in the pharmaceutical industry for the recovery and purification of the desired yield. These procedures play a vital role in biopharmaceutical production, as these procedures help companies to reach optimum levels of products at low cost of production.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ceylon Graphite Announces Licence For Vein Graphite And Graphene Technologies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. ("Ceylon Graphite") (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce that it has acquired an exclusive global licence from Cambridge Advanced Materials & Innovation ("CAMI"). The licence pertains to a method of producing high quality few-layer graphene ("FLG") and derivatives by exfoliation of high grade vein graphite produced by Ceylon Graphite ("The Technology").
StreetInsider.com

Bravada Completes 13 Resource In-fill Holes & 4 Exploration Holes at the Feeder Target - Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2021) - Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") has completed the announced reverse-circulation drilling program at the Company's wholly owned Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project in northwestern Nevada. The program totaled 2,186.8 metres and consisted of two separate components:
EconomyBusiness Insider

Silver Viper Announces Filing of NI43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced La Virginia Project Maiden Resource

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Silver Viper") (TSXV: VIPR) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") supporting the maiden mineral resource estimate for its La Virginia Precious Metal Project, previously reported in the Company's news release dated May 3rd, 2021. The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared in accordance with the guidelines of the Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101; and have been estimated in conformity with generally accepted CIM "Estimation and Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practices" guidelines.
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

FireFox Gold Announces Listing on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ – FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV: FFOX) (OTCQB: FFOXF) (“FireFox” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list on the OTC Markets Group’s OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol “FFOXF”. FireFox will commence trading on the OTCQB on June 15, 2021 with 99,117,263 shares outstanding, while continuing to trade on its home exchange in Canada, the TSX Venture Exchange. FireFox is a gold exploration company at the forefront of the new gold rush in northern Finland.