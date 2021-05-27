Blackhawks Top 10 Highlights From the 2020-21 Season
The Chicago Blackhawks haven’t “officially” made the playoffs in the past four years, and it’s never easy to be on the outside looking in. But we didn’t really expect much more this season, did we? Chicago is in rebuilding mode. But all in all, the Blackhawks still managed to compile a pretty entertaining season. On that note, it’s time to look at the top 10 highlights from the 2020-21 campaign. For those interested, I’ve included my similar piece from the 2019-20 season below. It’s always kind of fun to see the evolution.thehockeywriters.com