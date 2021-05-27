Blackhawks Top 10 Highlights From the 2020-21 Season

Because the Chicago Blackhawks’ season has come to end, now is the time for reflection. There have been so many changes to the roster since their last true playoff appearance four years ago. There are plenty of new faces, as well as the players that have been leading the charge. The ones that have been the backbone of the team continued to prove why this season. For this edition of ‘Blackhawks’ 2020-21 Player Grades,’ we are going to focus on one of the players that embodies that sentiment: Connor Murphy.