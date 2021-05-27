Knights of Ages latest content update has players venture into the depths of the underworld

When Loot River was unveiled earlier this year, to say it came across as quite a shock to us was an understatement. After all, as noted by our own Jordan Helm, describing yourself as a mix of Dark Souls and Tetris is quite a ballsy claim. But it certainly felt like something innovative, a roguelike dungeon crawler truly brimming with potential. And during the recent Day of the Devs showcase, Miro Straka of the titular straka.studio dropped by to show off more of the gameplay, which you can check out below. The main focus is on how to use the game’s moving platforms, be it for traversal, combat, or a even a retreat. Their versatility is best shown using them to rapidly create a maze-like path in order to avoid a horde of enemies and reach a chest, in a rather stunning bit of action. There will be a ton of other various challenges in the game’s procedurally generated levels, though, and we can’t wait to tackle them when Loot River comes out later for PC, XSX, and XB1.