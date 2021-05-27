Startup Brings ‘A’ Game to Pitch Competition

This year’s winner is a maker of customized miniatures for board games. Michael Elices ’13 is on the cusp of something big in the wildly popular realm of sci-fi, historical and fantasy board games – making personalized figurines that look just like the gamers. As this year’s winners in Feliciano Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation’s annual Startup Montclair Pitch Competition, Elices and his business partner and spouse, Raisa Da Silva, now have much needed capital to make their next move.