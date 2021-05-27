Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Delaying lung cancer surgery associated with higher risk of recurrence, death

By Washington University in St. Louis
MedicalXpress
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwiftness is essential when treating lung cancer, the second most common type of cancer in the U.S. and the country's leading cause of cancer deaths. For patients with early-stage non-small cell lung cancer, surgical removal of a tumor-infested lung or of a smaller lung section may be the only treatment needed.

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Lung Cancer Patients#Cancer Diagnosis#Ct#Md#Siteman Cancer Center#Nonveterans#Oncologic Outcomes#Lung Cancer Surgery#Lung Cancer Surgeries#Lung Cancers#Recurrence#Cancer Deaths#Delaying Surgery#Early Stage Cancer#Surgical Treatment#Surgical Delays#White Patients#Tracking Patients
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Mental Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

OCD associated with 3X higher stroke risk, study finds

Adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder are three times more likely to have a stroke caused by a blood clot, or ischemic stroke, compared to those without the disorder, according to a study published May 26 in Stroke. Using a national insurance database in Taiwan, researchers identified 28,064 people aged 20 or...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Socinski on the Utility of ctDNA Testing in Lung Cancer

Mark A. Socinski, MD, discusses the utility of circulating tumor DNA testing in lung cancer. Mark A. Socinski, MD, executive medical director of the AdventHealth Cancer Institute, discusses the utility of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) testing in lung cancer. Patients with lung cancer tend to be older and have other...
CancerClick2Houston.com

FDA OKs 1st targeted drug for common lung cancer mutation

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. – U.S. regulators have approved the first medicine for patients with the most common type of lung cancer whose tumors have a genetic mutation long considered untreatable with drugs. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday said it has approved Amgen’s drug Lumakras to treat non-small cell...
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Verastem Oncology Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation For VS-6766 With Defactinib In Recurrent Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer

Verastem, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSTM) (also known as Verastem Oncology), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for the combination of its investigational RAF/MEK inhibitor VS-6766, with defactinib, its FAK inhibitor, for the treatment of all patients with recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) regardless of KRAS status after one or more prior lines of therapy, including platinum-based chemotherapy.
CancerAtlantic City Press

Savvy senior: Should you be screened for lung cancer?

Dear Savvy Senior: What can you tell me about lung cancer screenings? I was a big smoker but quit years ago, so I’m wondering if I should be checked out. — Former smoker. Dear Still: Lung cancer screening is used to detect the presence of lung cancer in otherwise healthy people with a high risk of lung cancer. Should you be screened? It depends on your age and your smoking history. Here’s what you should know.
New York City, NYGenomeWeb

PLOS Papers on Heart Gene Regulation, Early SARS-CoV-2 Circulation in NYC, Lung Cancer Risk

In PLOS Biology, researchers from Peking University and elsewhere describe epigenetic, expression, and gene regulatory differences between distinct heart chambers and between heart samples from different species. Using RNA sequencing and a nucleosome occupancy and methylome sequencing (NOMe-seq) method, the team assessed gene expression, DNA methylation, and chromatin accessibility patterns across all four chambers from 11 healthy adult human hearts, three fetal hearts, and more than a dozen mouse hearts, highlighting atrial and ventricle expression differences, human-specific long non-coding RNAs, and other chamber- and species-specific features. "Our results revealed chamber-specific and species-specific characteristics of gene expression, DNA methylation, and chromatin accessibility of human and mouse hearts," the authors write, adding that the "resulting multi-omics map of healthy human and mouse hearts can be used as a reference to identify novel biomarkers or drug targets when compared with malfunctioning hearts."
Women's Healthhealio.com

Premature menopause associated with 40% higher risk for CHD

Premature menopause was associated with a 40% increased risk for CHD, and Black women were three times more likely to experience premature menopause than white women, researchers reported. “We know from previous research that women who experience premature menopause are more likely to develop heart disease over the short term....
Cancertargetedonc.com

Targeted Therapies in Lung Cancer Continue to Improve Outcomes

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Benjamin Levy, MD, discusses the importance of molecular testing in lung cancer, the efficacy and future of targeted therapies, and upcoming practice-changing trials. Targeted and immunotherapies have greatly improved outcomes for many patients living with EGFR-mutated lung cancer. Therapies such as osimertinib (Tagrisso) and...
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Unknown Immune Cell Helps Predict Kidney Cancer Recurrence

If cancer is found after treatment, and after a period of time when the cancer couldn’t be detected, it’s called a cancer recurrence. The recurrent cancer might come back in the same place it first started, or it may affect another part of the body. With kidney cancer, many patients with clear cell renal carcinoma—the most common type of kidney cancer—eventually experience cancer recurrence and develop incurable metastatic disease despite treatment. Now, a new study by researchers at Columbia Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons shows promise in predicting which patients are likely to have cancer recur after surgery.
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Punicalagin induces ROS-mediated apoptotic cell death through inhibiting STAT3 translocation in lung cancer A549 cells.

Punicalagin induces ROS-mediated apoptotic cell death through inhibiting STAT3 translocation in lung cancer A549 cells. Lung cancer is a noxious disease with substandard overall survival. Despite this, there are several treatment strategies for lung cancer include chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery; however, the overall survival remains poor. Punicalagin has been documented as a potential phytomedicine to selectively inhibit the progression and expansion of numerous cancers. In the present study, we evaluated the antiproliferative ability of punicalagin against lung cancer A549 cells by inducing apoptosis by inhibiting STAT-3 activation. Punicalagin induces toxic effects of A549 cells in a dose-associated manner after 24 h treatment. And we also observed that punicalagin (10, 20, and 30 μM) induced reactive oxygen species generation, alters the mitochondrion membrane potential and apoptotic morphological changes in A549 cells. The STAT-3 overexpression regulates apoptosis, proliferation, and angiogenesis. Here, the punicalagin inhibited STAT-3 translocation and thereby induces apoptosis by inhibiting expression Bcl-2 and enhanced expression of Bax, cytochrome-c, caspase-9, and caspase-3 in A549 cells. Hence, we stated that the punicalagin is a possible therapy for non-small cell lung, malignancies. Altogether, the punicalagin is a promising phytomedicine in malignancy treatment and further endeavors are needed to unveil the complete potential.
New York City, NYNewswise

Immunotherapy After Surgery Is Shown to Reduce Deadly Relapse Risk in Advanced Bladder Cancer

Newswise — New York, NY (June 2, 2021) – A phase 3 clinical trial co-led by Mount Sinai researchers is the first to show that immunotherapy after surgery to remove bladder cancer can reduce the risk of relapse for patients who are at high risk of their cancer returning in a deadly metastatic form, according to results published in The New England Journal of Medicine. The immunotherapy nivolumab was used as an adjuvant therapy, which is given after surgery in the hopes of maximizing its effectiveness.
CancerMedicalXpress

Rybrevant approved for some non-small cell lung cancer patients

Rybrevant (amivantamab-vmjw) was approved for adults with non-small cell lung cancer with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday. The Guardant360 CDx (Guardant Health Inc.) liquid biopsy test was also approved as a companion diagnostic for use with Rybrevant. The...
Cancerktwb.com

FDA approves Amgen drug for lung cancer with specific mutation

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved an Amgen Inc drug for non-small cell lung cancer with a specific mutation in a gene known as KRAS in patients whose disease has worsened after treatment with chemotherapy or other medicines. The drug, sotorasib, which will be sold...
CancerShareCast

AstraZeneca lung cancer drug receives EU approval

Tagrisso is used to treat patients with early-stage epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFR) non-small cell lung cancer, AstraZeneca said on Friday. In the trial, adjuvant treatment with Tagrisso reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 83% in patients with Stage II and IIIA disease. Margarita Majem of the...
Cancerouhealth.com

Lung Cancer

As one of the most common cancers in the world, lung cancer – typically caused by tobacco smoking – contributes to a high mortality rate in men and women living in the United States. Your risk for lung cancer also may increase with exposure to high levels of pollution, radiation or asbestos.