GLENS FALLS — It has been a challenging four years for Andrea Deepe and her staff at the Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health, but on Thursday, it all paid off. Flanked by state officials and dozens of staff from the nonprofit organization, which works to provide mental health and social services and housing for those who have been displaced, Deepe cut the ribbon on the recently completed Cooper Street apartment complex. It will provide permanent housing for multiple families and more than a dozen individuals.