How the rise of the chicken sandwich lifts all QSRs
As a data analytics consultancy for the restaurant industry, we've carefully watched the launch of new chicken sandwiches over the past year in what has been dubbed the chicken sandwich wars and fought between brands seeking to benefit from the pandemic chicken craze. While sales of the chicken sandwich are a good metric of success, we also wanted to capture consumers' reactions. That's why we developed a survey that measured "chicken sentiment" — a combination of awareness, crave-ability and self-reported average spend.www.qsrweb.com