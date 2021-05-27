Cancel
This Bionic Hand Actually Improves Function Over Time

By Matthew Hart
nerdist.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we’ve seen some extraordinary prosthetics recently—including one that is a real steampunk dream come true—a Ukranian company by the name of Esper Bionics has developed a bionic hand that appears to work better than most others. In the video below, a wearer by the name of Nika shows off the hand. Using it do everything from peel yogurt tops to wield a beefy knife.

nerdist.com
