Montgomery Planning’s Historic Preservation Office launches new online archives of county history in honor of Preservation Month 2021
Newly digitized slide and photograph collection and Historic Area Work Permits are now easily accessible to property owners, researchers, historians, and the public. WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), announced its Historic Preservation Office has released new online archives showcasing the county’s history in honor of Preservation Month 2021. This includes a newly digitized slide and photograph collection and Historic Area Work Permits, now more easily accessible to property owners, researchers, historians, and the public. The launch of these new digital archives coincides with the Montgomery County Planning Board’s recognition of May 2021 as Preservation Month at its May 27 meeting.montgomeryplanning.org