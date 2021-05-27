Cancel
Cinedigm Announces Significant Year Over Year Growth in Total Users and Minutes Viewed for the Month of April on the Dove Channel

 18 days ago
Company Continues to Expand Content Offering and Reach on the Streaming Channel. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that the Company's streaming service, Dove Channel, a leading site for faith and family programming, reported significant year-over-year growth for monthly users and minutes watched during the month of April. The highest boost coming from minutes viewed which increased more than 85% year over year. Total users increased more than 72% year over year, signaling incredible consumer growth potential. As cord cutting continues, consumers are turning to the Dove Channel to provide them with family-friendly, uplifting content.

