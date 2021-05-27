White Castle 100th bash mixes a slide-riding CEO, Alice Cooper, crass puppets for pure virtual fun

Alice Cooper with special guest FORMER KISS GUITARIST Ace Frehley. Visit the Community Trust Bank Box office or Ticketmaster.com. ALICE COOPER will make his long-awaited return to the road on a headline tour this September and October. The tour kicks off September 17 in Atlantic City and runs through October 23 in Atlanta. Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will appear, as special guest on all shows September 18 through October 22. All confirmed dates are below. Cooper, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, usually spends up to six months a year on the road, bringing his iconic brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie. Alice Cooper concerts remain a “not-to-be-missed” attraction!