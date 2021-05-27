Cancel
White Castle 100th bash mixes a slide-riding CEO, Alice Cooper, crass puppets for pure virtual fun

QSR Web
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith everything from its CEO making an entrance via a sliding board, to celebrity Cravers, like Alice Cooper, singing its praises, White Castle not only proved it's a QSR centered on fun, but also that it's making its mark on the entire quick-service sector during a virtual 100th birthday bash last night.

www.qsrweb.com
