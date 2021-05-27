Clean Water Made Simple
2020-2021 University Distinguished Scholar Yang Deng innovates to solve a global crisis. Posted in: Homepage News, Research, Science and Technology, University. The world is in a water crisis. “Less than 1% of Earth’s water is directly available to us,” says Professor of Earth and Environmental Studies Yang Deng, and challenges such as climate change and pollution keep throwing scientists curveballs as they work to provide clean and safe water to an increasingly desperate global population.www.montclair.edu