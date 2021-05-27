Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montclair, NJ

Clean Water Made Simple

montclair.edu
 14 days ago

2020-2021 University Distinguished Scholar Yang Deng innovates to solve a global crisis. Posted in: Homepage News, Research, Science and Technology, University. The world is in a water crisis. “Less than 1% of Earth’s water is directly available to us,” says Professor of Earth and Environmental Studies Yang Deng, and challenges such as climate change and pollution keep throwing scientists curveballs as they work to provide clean and safe water to an increasingly desperate global population.

www.montclair.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Education
Montclair, NJ
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Water Management#Water Contamination#Water Systems#Clean Drinking Water#Safe Water#Waste Water#Homepage News Research#Ferrate#Vi#Pfas#Water Challenges#Drinking Water Treatment#Traditional Contaminants#Wastewater Reuse#Beneficial Reuse#Groundwater Cleanup#Pollutants#Stormwater Management#Stormwater Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Montclair, NJMontclarion

EDITORIAL: The Ball Is In Our Court, Now It’s On Us To Make It Happen

Montclair State University recently joined the ranks of hundreds of other colleges in the United States that have made the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine mandatory for all students who plan to live or attend classes on campus in the fall. Given the lack of remote offerings, this means most of the Montclair State populace will need to be vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
Beach Radio

NJ ends outdoor masking requirement in public places

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order repealing the state's general outdoor masking requirement. But rules about masking in indoor public places remains in place. The state's outdoor masking policy had called for masks to be worn when social distancing was impossible. The virus is less...
Essex County, NJessexnewsdaily.com

$15.4M available in Essex to through Emergency Rental Assistance Program

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced that Essex County is now accepting applications for the 2021 Essex County Emergency Rental Assistance Program. There is $15.4 million available to be awarded. Renters and landlords who have been negatively impacted during the coronavirus pandemic and need help to pay rent or utility bills can apply for funding. Online applications are available at https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/ERAP-ESSEXCOUNTYNJ/Participant. Awards will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Essex County, NJessexnewsdaily.com

‘Rolling out the Bag Ban’

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — NJ Clean Communities will hold an online seminar on “Rolling Out the Bag Ban: Everything Business and Government Need to Know” on Thursday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be four sessions: “Bag Ban Rollout,” “Local Government Role & Other Resources,” “Been There, Done That: Lessons Learned in the Field” and “Food Council Members Outlining their Success Stories.”
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

How to enjoy the swarms of cicadas coming to Montclair

Montclairians will get to experience the big nature event of 2021 in their own backyards — the great Brood X cicada swarm. The 17-year event has been happening for millions of years, and will again result in trillions of periodical cicadas in the northeast moving from their underground homes to molt on trees, forming into adults to mate, and creating a spectacular show for four to six weeks starting this month.
Montclair, NJbaristanet.com

Montclair Celebrates Public Health Nurses With Parade (VIDEO)

Montclair held a Nurses Appreciation Parade on Tuesday to honors their Public Health Nursing Department for all of their hard work during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller read a proclamation in honor of National Nurses Week (May 6-12) and thanked the Montclair Public Health nursing department for their efforts and sacrifices.